City of Geneva, Hobart and William Smith Colleges Want Feedback on Food Insecurity

A Geneva couple has won a $42,175,000 judgment against the city over contamination at the former Geneva Foundry site. The Finger Lakes Times reports Todd and Linsdey Powers of Geneva sued the city, saying it didn’t tell them contamination from the former Geneva Foundry made the property they purchased on Wadsworth St. unfit for development. The Powers’ purchased a vacant lot next to their Wadsworth St. home. Their attorney, Steve Williams, said the city told the couple before they bought the land that it was safe for redevelopment.

GENEVA, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO