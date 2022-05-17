Man crashes pickup into Maryville business

Two car crashes at the same location on Illinois Route 4 in Macoupin County yesterday morning backed up traffic. Illinois State Police District 18 reports that at approximately 7AM yesterday morning on Illinois Route 4 just north of Meadowlark Lane in Virden, an unnamed vehicle with an unidentified driver was traveling south on Illinois Route 4 just north of Bob-O-Link Street in Virden. A second and third vehicle were stopped in the southbound lane waiting for a vehicle to make a left hand turn. The first vehicle failed to stop in time and struck the third vehicle in the rear, causing a chain reaction.

VIRDEN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO