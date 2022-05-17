ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, IL

Man crashes pickup into Maryville business

By Dominic Genetti
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
A 65-year-old man was air lifted to St. Louis University Hospital Monday night after he crashed his pickup into a Maryville...

myleaderpaper.com

Man, woman hurt in crash in House Springs

A High Ridge man and a Festus woman were injured Thursday night, May 19, in a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. MM east of Eagles Ridge in House Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:47 p.m., Cody R. Young, 30, of High Ridge was driving a 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada...
FESTUS, MO
WCIA

Man arrested after traffic stop on IL Rt 16

Montgomery County, Ill. (WCIA) — A 57-year-old-man was arrested after he was accused of having methamphetamine in his car and his house. During the early morning hours of May 20, a deputy of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 16 in Irving Township, just east of Hillsboro. The deputy […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified James Meyer Jr., 54, of Villa Ridge, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday on West Outer Road, just south of El Lago Drive.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man killed in Jefferson County motorcycle accident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred in Jefferson County Friday evening. Police tell News 4 the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on West Outer Road just south of El Lago Drive. James Meyer, Jr, 54, was riding a 2000 Harley Davidson northbound when he slowed down in front of a 2019 Dodge Journey that was also going northbound.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Thursday traffic accidents in Jefferson County sends three to the hospital

A man from Cedar Hill was injured in a traffic accident Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Terry Dillon, driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up was driving east on Ridge Road east of Work Shop Lane, when he suffered a medical emergency and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and overturned. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place around 10:30 Thursday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Missouri man killed in one-car crash in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) - A 78-year-old man from Park Hills, Mo. was killed in an early morning crash in Madison County Friday. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on North University Drive at Illinois Route 143. Paul Wisdom was driving a 2004 Nissan pick-up truck when the truck left the road and rolled over before Widsom was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PARK HILLS, MO
The Telegraph

Two charged in Alton garage break-ins

EDWARDSVILLE - Two homeless people were charged Thursday with felony burglary after allegedly breaking into a detached garage in Alton. Charlotte L. Boomershine, 42, and Larry A. Stark, 52, both listed as homeless out of Alton, were each charged May 19 with burglary, both Class 2 felonies.
ALTON, IL
wmay.com

Pedestrian Struck By Train, Killed In Springfield

A 41-year-old Springfield man is dead after being struck by a train Friday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the pedestrian was struck in the vicinity of 9th and Converse. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:30pm. The man’s name was not immediately released, and police are...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto man hurt in crash on Hwy. 21

A De Soto man is in critical condition today, May 20, a day after he was injured in a one-vehicle accident at Hwy. 21 north of Castle Ranch Road north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:21 a.m. Thursday, May 19, Jimmie C. Turner, 62, of...
DE SOTO, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man charged with theft of more than $10,000

Bond was set at $35,000 for a 35-year-old Salem man who was formally charged in Marion County Court on Friday with felony theft for having unauthorized control of property valued at more than $10,000. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Anthony Harden of North Howard Street had gone to a rural...
SALEM, IL
The Telegraph

Charges unsealed in fatal car theft attempt

EDWARDSVILLE - Charges against a St. Louis man in a September 2020 incident that left another person dead were made public this week. Jahniy C. Dowdy, 19, of St. Louis, was charged Oct. 30, 2020 with aggravated offenses related to motor vehicles, burglary and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, all Class 4 felonies.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Drug cases filed against 8

EDWARDSVILLE - Multiple methamphetamine- and other drug-related felony cases were filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Bartholomew Johnson, 39, of Granite City, was charged May 19 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property near Greenville, Ill.

Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property near Greenville, Ill. Storms destroy fences, farm animals roam property …. Attempted break-in reported at St. Louis mayor’s …. Teen charged in crash that killed 5 on Mother’s Day …. 3x Olympic steeplechaser Emma Coburn prepares for …. Proud to Serve:...
GREENVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Multiple Crashes in Same Location in Virden Sends One To Hospital Yesterday Morning

Two car crashes at the same location on Illinois Route 4 in Macoupin County yesterday morning backed up traffic. Illinois State Police District 18 reports that at approximately 7AM yesterday morning on Illinois Route 4 just north of Meadowlark Lane in Virden, an unnamed vehicle with an unidentified driver was traveling south on Illinois Route 4 just north of Bob-O-Link Street in Virden. A second and third vehicle were stopped in the southbound lane waiting for a vehicle to make a left hand turn. The first vehicle failed to stop in time and struck the third vehicle in the rear, causing a chain reaction.
VIRDEN, IL
wjpf.com

Ava man swerves to miss deer, crashes jeep

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – One person was hurt in a single vehicle crash Sunday in Jackson County. At about 11:15 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Jay McMillan, 48, of Ava was driving a Jeep on Brickplant Road near Campbell Hill when a deer ran into the road.
AVA, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 8-14, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Samantha Higgins, 36 of Carlinville, is charged with theft of between $500 and $10,000 in connection with a May 6 incident. Sarahann Sminchak, 19 of Staunton, is...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Hail, thunderstorms hit St. Louis metro area

ST. LOUIS — Active storms hit the St. Louis area Saturday morning. Areas experienced strong winds, lightning and heavy rain. There were reports of hail in Washington County, Missouri, Belleville and Shiloh, Illinois between 9:20 and 10:10 a.m. as the storm moved east. There were 200 lightning strikes during...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

4 charged with burglarizing East Alton storage trailer

EDWARDSVILLE - Four people were charged Tuesday with burglarizing a storage trailer in East Alton. Donald J. Frymire, 40, Steven L. Russell, 41 and Emily R. Delancey, 21, all of the same address in South Roxana, and Jodie E. Savage, 45, of an unknown address in East Alton, were all charged May 17 with burglary, all Class 2 felonies.
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

