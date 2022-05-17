Good Shot Judy

ELK GARDEN, W.Va. (WV News) — The congregation at Nethken Hill Church have been planning and preparing for the Memorial Weekend Celebration for 2022. For the past couple of years, they have not been able to celebrate in their usual manner because of COVID. They are once again excited to see their old friends and make new ones, while everyone comes together to reminisce and talk of the good “ole” days.
Live Music: Mark Baughman’s Working Theory Band with John Coventry keys, Joy Richman vocals, Mark Baughman vocals guitar, Mark Smith guitar, and Gil Glass on bass will return to the Indie on Main in Keyser on Saturday, May 21, at 8 p.m. The band’s musical arrangements range from rock opera to ethereal jazz and blues along with an immersive back screen visual display. Tickets and more information available at the Indie on Main in Keyser or by calling 304-359-4254.
NEW CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) – Norma (Pancake) Ellifritz, 95, of New Creek, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Stonerise of Keyser Nursing Home. Born on October 13, 1926 in Claysville, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Clarissa Marie (Barb) Pancake. She is also preceded in death by her husband, George W. Ellifritz; daughters, Clarissa Sue Potts and Hazel K. “Kathy” Conrad and husband Stanley; and brothers, Infant Ervin, Joseph, Robert and Larry Pancake.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport senior Ryan Hannigan’s plans for her time at Glenville State changed thanks to a chance encounter. “I went for registration at Glenville and a girl told me about tryouts. She was a cheerleader. So she told me what day they were and I said, ‘Okay, I’ll be there.’ I showed up and I tried out,” Hannigan said. “I made it. I was surprised!
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert “Bob” Steven Ellison departed this life on Tuesday May 17, 2022, at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. He was born February 13, 1951, at home in Glenville, son of the late Harvey Fleming Ellison and Fannie Frances Young Ellison.
OAKLAND — Helen Catherine (Whitacre) Sines, 82, of Oakland, passed away on May 17, 2022 in her home. Born July 17, 1939, in Oakland, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Sylvester Whitacre and Evelyn Janet (Sines) Whitacre. She was also preceded in death by her son, Alan...
WESTERNPORT, Md. (WV News) — A Cumberland man who fell in love with the MGM classic “The Wizard of Oz” at the tender age of 5 has brought his collection of Oz memorabilia to the Westernport Library for display this month. B.J. Swarner’s collection, which features photos,...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Attendees of the GameChanger Tailgate Extravaganza are now able to register for the free cornhole and dodgeball tournaments online. Registration is required to participate. Both tournaments will run from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Citynet Center. Registration for cornhole (teams of two) is available at...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the third year in a row, the Marion County Commission is partnering with West Virginia University’s music industry program to hire a part-time management assistant for Palatine Park. On Wednesday, the commission voted in favor of hiring Kirsten Edwards, a recent graduate...
The adapted and endearing adage “Once a Bee, always a Bee” has surely been evident in our family history. My wife and I, as well as our children and most of our grandchildren, have been blessed to share the lasting heritage and privilege of graduating from East Fairmont High School.
Lewis County has been selected as one of four locations for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals for Intermediate Court of Appeals. A memorandum of understanding between the commission and the W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals was approved and executed at the commission meeting on May 17. “This will...
As I have mentioned in a previous column, I am on a self-improvement journey. On my journey to better health and to be more mindful of what’s going on around me, I have had to determine what activities are good or bad for me. I have decided that the following habits are not good for my health and well-being. Trust me, there are more. I just don’t want to overwhelm myself. People pleasing is what I am all about, and I need to cut it out! It wears me out, and some people cannot be pleased. There is no need to go crazy trying to make other people happy. Some people are just grumpy and complain about everything. Next, overthinking situations. I must remember “it is what it is” and move on. I have added drinking water (which I abhor) because the last time I had to have routine blood work, the tech couldn’t find a vein to draw from. Finally, the last habit that I am concentrating on right now is that I have too much stuff. I am decluttering my surroundings. Who knew I didn’t need all this stuff? So, clear your head, think good thoughts, and have a wonderful week.
As Marion County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donna Hage told WV News during a recent webcast, being an educator is one of the most impactful careers one can choose. So it was great to see the Marion County Board of Education honor two veteran educators — one teacher and one service provider — for their contributions in the past year.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 49-year-old Randolph County man was sentenced to an extra 1-5 years in prison Wednesday for his plea in Harrison County to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Faustino Jason Stokes, also known as Tony Jason Stokes, Fastino Anthony Stokes and Chris Guvench, already...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has received two bids from firms competing to complete the ”top-to-bottom” assessment of the agency called for by Gov. Jim Justice at the end of April. DHG Healthcare, which has an office in...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountainview Veterinary Services have been servicing the community’s pets for many years, and now with their new location project underway they will soon be able to better serve the community members and their pets. Owned and operated by Cheryl Nguyen, DVM, and Isaiah...
ALBRIGHT — On Sunday, May 15, 2022 our dear mother Phyllis Wilhelm, 77, (Coal Lick Road) went to be with her heavenly family. She was born March 6, 1945 to the late Dana and Bessie Howell. Our mother left behind two daughters, who cherished her deeply and will forever...
The Lewis County Senior Center is looking for two to five volunteers to help deliver meals to senior citizens. There are three routes to choose from in Lewis County. Deliveries begin at 10:15 a.m. Route times vary, but the average is one to two hours. Vehicle provided. Valid driver’s license required. Call the center at 304-269-5738 to volunteer.
Comments / 0