James Armstrong

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 49-year-old Randolph County man was sentenced to an extra 1-5 years in prison Wednesday for his plea in Harrison County to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Faustino Jason Stokes, also known as Tony Jason Stokes, Fastino Anthony Stokes and Chris Guvench, already...
ELK GARDEN, W.Va. (WV News) — The congregation at Nethken Hill Church have been planning and preparing for the Memorial Weekend Celebration for 2022. For the past couple of years, they have not been able to celebrate in their usual manner because of COVID. They are once again excited to see their old friends and make new ones, while everyone comes together to reminisce and talk of the good “ole” days.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the third year in a row, the Marion County Commission is partnering with West Virginia University’s music industry program to hire a part-time management assistant for Palatine Park. On Wednesday, the commission voted in favor of hiring Kirsten Edwards, a recent graduate...
Stonewood Parks and Recreation Committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31, Shinnston, monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Post 31. Spelter Senior Citizens Satellite meeting, noon, Spelter Fire Department. Variety of pasta provided; bring salads and desserts. Voting for HCSCC board of directors. Payment due for June 26 trip. Sharon, 304-624-6251.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Attendees of the GameChanger Tailgate Extravaganza are now able to register for the free cornhole and dodgeball tournaments online. Registration is required to participate. Both tournaments will run from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Citynet Center. Registration for cornhole (teams of two) is available at...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport senior Ryan Hannigan’s plans for her time at Glenville State changed thanks to a chance encounter. “I went for registration at Glenville and a girl told me about tryouts. She was a cheerleader. So she told me what day they were and I said, ‘Okay, I’ll be there.’ I showed up and I tried out,” Hannigan said. “I made it. I was surprised!
CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WV News) — Law enforcement successfully stopped a vehicle Wednesday in Clarksburg following a high speed pursuit. A maroon Subaru Legacy traveling at high rate of speed led law enforcement on a chase that began around 12:20 p.m. and ended near the W. Pike Street exit. According...
Lewis County has been selected as one of four locations for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals for Intermediate Court of Appeals. A memorandum of understanding between the commission and the W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals was approved and executed at the commission meeting on May 17. “This will...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission further discussed the sale of county-owned properties that was approved last week, including two properties near the airport, with the county’s attorney saying the process is likely to take some time. Last week, the commission voted 2-1 to approve...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Mason Titchenal has made his decision: He will swim at Fairmont State University. “I chose Fairmont State for the home-y atmosphere. A lot of my friends have got to Fairmont as well so I hope to join them in their swimming careers. I know a lot of my friends from the season, from Robert C. Byrd and George Washington, that are incredibly good swimmers. I think combining with those two will make an incredible team,” Titchenal said. “One person that I enjoyed swimming with was Patrick Fubio. He graduated last year (from Robert C. Byrd). He was an incredible rival to me.”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has received two bids from firms competing to complete the ”top-to-bottom” assessment of the agency called for by Gov. Jim Justice at the end of April. DHG Healthcare, which has an office in...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Keyser was able to secure their seat at the table in the regional baseball playoffs with a dramatic 7-6 victory over rival Frankfort. It was the third straight win for the Golden Tornado with their backs against the wall, facing do or die situations. Fairmont...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Harrison County jury took just 10 minutes to convict a 35-year-old Salem man accused of failing to phone 911 or otherwise summon help for his friend since childhood who had overdosed. Tyler Keith Foley will be sentenced at 10 a.m. July 14 by...
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Law enforcement investigating a big rig that didn't stop for a weigh station ended up seizing over 100 pounds of presumed marijuana in Putnam County. State Police Cpl. J.E. Garren and a Public Services Commission officer had stopped the tractor trailer Tuesday at...
As Marion County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donna Hage told WV News during a recent webcast, being an educator is one of the most impactful careers one can choose. So it was great to see the Marion County Board of Education honor two veteran educators — one teacher and one service provider — for their contributions in the past year.
OAKLAND — Helen Catherine (Whitacre) Sines, 82, of Oakland, passed away on May 17, 2022 in her home. Born July 17, 1939, in Oakland, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Sylvester Whitacre and Evelyn Janet (Sines) Whitacre. She was also preceded in death by her son, Alan...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - While in Charleston Tuesday with Keyser High School’s state track qualifiers, Keyser boys’ track coach Scott Furey got some welcomed news. Just voted on by the Mineral County Board of Education, Furey has been officially approved and named the new Keyser boys’ basketball coach.
