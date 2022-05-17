ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

James Armstrong

WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Harrison County jury took...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Marsha Renee Cooper

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Marsha Renee Cooper, 49, of Salem, departed this life on Friday, Ma…
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Ryan Hannigan

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport senior Ryan Hannigan’s plans for her time at Glenvi…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Nethken Hill, West Virginia, getting ready for Memorial Weekend

ELK GARDEN, W.Va. (WV News) — The congregation at Nethken Hill Church have been planning and preparing for the Memorial Weekend Celebration for 2022. For the past couple of years, they have not been able to celebrate in their usual manner because of COVID. They are once again excited to see their old friends and make new ones, while everyone comes together to reminisce and talk of the good “ole” days.
ELK GARDEN, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Thursday

Stonewood Parks and Recreation Committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31, Shinnston, monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Post 31. Spelter Senior Citizens Satellite meeting, noon, Spelter Fire Department. Variety of pasta provided; bring salads and desserts. Voting for HCSCC board of directors. Payment due for June 26 trip. Sharon, 304-624-6251.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's Hannigan to cheer for Glenville State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport senior Ryan Hannigan’s plans for her time at Glenville State changed thanks to a chance encounter. “I went for registration at Glenville and a girl told me about tryouts. She was a cheerleader. So she told me what day they were and I said, ‘Okay, I’ll be there.’ I showed up and I tried out,” Hannigan said. “I made it. I was surprised!
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Law enforcement pull over vehicle following chase in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WV News) — Law enforcement successfully stopped a vehicle Wednesday in Clarksburg following a high speed pursuit. A maroon Subaru Legacy traveling at high rate of speed led law enforcement on a chase that began around 12:20 p.m. and ended near the W. Pike Street exit. According...
WVNews

Lewis County prepares for Intermediate Court location

Lewis County has been selected as one of four locations for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals for Intermediate Court of Appeals. A memorandum of understanding between the commission and the W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals was approved and executed at the commission meeting on May 17. “This will...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's Mason Titchenal to swim at Fairmont State University

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Mason Titchenal has made his decision: He will swim at Fairmont State University. “I chose Fairmont State for the home-y atmosphere. A lot of my friends have got to Fairmont as well so I hope to join them in their swimming careers. I know a lot of my friends from the season, from Robert C. Byrd and George Washington, that are incredibly good swimmers. I think combining with those two will make an incredible team,” Titchenal said. “One person that I enjoyed swimming with was Patrick Fubio. He graduated last year (from Robert C. Byrd). He was an incredible rival to me.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia DHHR revives 2 bids for 'top-to-bottom' assessment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has received two bids from firms competing to complete the ”top-to-bottom” assessment of the agency called for by Gov. Jim Justice at the end of April. DHG Healthcare, which has an office in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Honoring the best

As Marion County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donna Hage told WV News during a recent webcast, being an educator is one of the most impactful careers one can choose. So it was great to see the Marion County Board of Education honor two veteran educators — one teacher and one service provider — for their contributions in the past year.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Helen Sines

OAKLAND — Helen Catherine (Whitacre) Sines, 82, of Oakland, passed away on May 17, 2022 in her home. Born July 17, 1939, in Oakland, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Sylvester Whitacre and Evelyn Janet (Sines) Whitacre. She was also preceded in death by her son, Alan...
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Scott Furey approved as new KHS (West Virginia) boys’ basketball coach

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - While in Charleston Tuesday with Keyser High School’s state track qualifiers, Keyser boys’ track coach Scott Furey got some welcomed news. Just voted on by the Mineral County Board of Education, Furey has been officially approved and named the new Keyser boys’ basketball coach.

