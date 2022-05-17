Bulls Have Serious Lonzo Ball Concerns: NBA World Reacts

Chris Paul probably had one of the worst evenings of his career last night, as he was again poor in a Game 7 loss that sent the top-seeded Phoenix Suns careening out of the playoffs. The Point God looked like anything but, he was so bad, that fans were burning his jersey after the game. But the great thing about the NBA is that there is always a chance at redemption for those willing to work for it.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO