Two Gwinnett County men killed in Covington plane crash identified

A missing woman last seen in Gainesville has authorities asking for the public’s help in finding her. Bryce Elaine Winters, 27 of Gainesville, was last seen Wednesday morning getting into a white Toyota Corolla at J&J Foods on Jesse Jewell Parkway. She is described as a white female, 5’3” tall and 130 lbs. The Gainesville Police Department says she was last wearing a gray shirt, black cargo shorts and blue shoes. “Investigators would like to ensure the proper welfare of Winters, as they are concerned with her mental state,” says the department.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO