Covington, GA

Two Gwinnett County men killed in Covington plane crash identified

By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com
Henry County Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON — Two men who were killed when a private plane crashed near the General Mills plant on April 21 have been identified. According to the Covington Police Department, Edward Rodriguez, a 33-year-old Lawrenceville man, and Sergio Gill, 49, a private pilot and flight instructor from Snellville, died in the crash...

www.henryherald.com

