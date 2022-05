BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City officials say a mother duck has been reunited with her ducklings after they fell down a storm drain. Kellie Rupp, an employee of the Downtown Management Board, said the duck was spotted pacing back and forth by a drain on 5th Street. Rupp said when she got closer, she could hear peeping and realized there were ducklings inside the drain.

