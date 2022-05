HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health announced it would close four community mental health clinics in northern Arkansas. The Arkansas clinics include locations in Rogers, Springdale, Harrison and Mountain Home. The Springfield-based services have operated in Arkansas since merging with Youthbridge Inc. in May 2019. Burrell said it’s been “unable to overcome sustained and significant losses in the Arkansas Region while operating at industry best practices.”

HARRISON, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO