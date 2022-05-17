Griswold Schools Superintendent Discusses Open Teaching Positions

(Griswold) Griswold Schools Superintendent Dave Henrichs opened Monday’s school board meeting with an update on the available teaching and non-certified staff positions. Currently, Henrichs says the district is looking to hire two elementary teaching positions, a family consumer science teacher, a bus driver, a custodian, and a handful of coaching positions.

Henrichs says the school district has some short-term options available to deal with the teacher shortages.

Mr. Henrichs says the school districts across the state face this same dilemma. He hasn’t talked to one superintendent from another school district with their teaching positions filled for the next school year.