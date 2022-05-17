ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, IA

Griswold Schools Superintendent Discusses Open Teaching Positions

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j48b7_0fgyjLt000

(Griswold) Griswold Schools Superintendent Dave Henrichs opened Monday’s school board meeting with an update on the available teaching and non-certified staff positions. Currently, Henrichs says the district is looking to hire two elementary teaching positions, a family consumer science teacher, a bus driver, a custodian, and a handful of coaching positions.

Henrichs says the school district has some short-term options available to deal with the teacher shortages.

Mr. Henrichs says the school districts across the state face this same dilemma. He hasn’t talked to one superintendent from another school district with their teaching positions filled for the next school year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Griswold, IA
Education
City
Griswold, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Economic Development to disburse Valley Business Park proceeds

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors took action on Tuesday on Disbursement of Valley Business Park Funds. After weeks of discussion it came down to a 2-1 vote. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says $800,000 from the Valley Business Park Sale and $300,000 in Urban Renewal Funds from wind turbines will go to Audubon County Economic Development (ACED). “That will all go to ACED. $600,000 of that $1.1 Million will be disbursed according to population to the communities within the county based upon applications to spend that for economic development.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board
Western Iowa Today

EPA Announces Brownfield Grants For 2 Contaminated Sites In Iowa

(Washington, DC) — The EPA has announced two Brownfield grants for a pair of contaminated sites in Iowa. Fort Dodge was awarded 250-thousand dollars for the cleanup of the former Greenleaf Healthcare nursing home. Denison will receive 400-thousand dollars for community-wide assessment work and the development of re-use plans for the Denison Power Plant site and another location. The awards come a day after Council Bluffs was awarded a half-million-dollars for the cleanup of a former battery plant.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Polling Location Update Cards Mailed Ahead of Primary Election May 9, 2022

(Montgomery Co.) Montgomery County voters will be receiving postcards in the mail this week ahead of the Primary Election scheduled for June 7, 2022. Montgomery County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Stephanie Burke, said the cards will be sent from the Iowa Secretary of State to update voters on their polling locations. “Due to various circumstances, some voting locations will be different from where voters voted during previous elections,” Burke said. “The polling places affected are Precinct 2 and Precinct 5.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Western Iowa Today

Audubon grad Riebhoff and Coe teammates to play in NCAA DIII National Tourney on Friday

(Cedar Rapids) North Central College, ranked #6 in the country, will be the opponent for Coe in the first round of the Division III National Baseball Tournament. The Kohawks advanced by winning the American Rivers Conference Tournament. “Really they could send us anywhere. We don’t care. The way we are playing we are not afraid to go anywhere and play anybody with the caliber of ball we are playing right now.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon baseball to rely on depth of pitching staff

(Audubon) The Audubon Wheeler baseball team travels to Griswold Tuesday for a game that will air on 965.5 FM KSOM. The Wheelers are coming off of a ten win season last year. Coach Matt Wilder says, “We do lose a few seniors from last year, but we have some quality guys coming back. We have Gavin Smith and Braden Wessel who have been 4-5 year starters for us that we’ll rely on to lead us this year. We have Alex Foran, Jordan Schrader, and Jake Lauritsen as our other seniors and we are going to need time from them.”
AUDUBON, IA
1011now.com

Ryan Larsen missing update

The prayer camp is taking down the last teepee Wednesday morning before a prayer walk through Lincoln. It is national Emergency Medical Service Week. Retired Pediatrician Dr. Dale Michels tells us about the EMS work and how to prepare for the summer activities.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Lori Christensen Obituary

Lori Christensen, 65, of Greenfield, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
farmerpublishing.com

New Arrival Stella Ann Adams

Sophie Brumbaugh and Chris Adams, III, of Bellevue, Nebraska, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby girl, Stella Ann Adams. Stella was born at 7:35 a.m. May 10, 2022, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. She weighed six pounds, 15 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Libby Brumbaugh of Rock...
BELLEVUE, NE
Western Iowa Today

Osceola Man Indicted for Voter Fraud in Closely Contested Mayor’s Race

(Osceola, IA) — An Osceola man has been indicted on seven counts of election misconduct. WHO/TV reports that Kevin Dorland did NOT live at the address where he was registered to vote when he cast a ballot in Osceola’s extremely close mayoral race last November. In that race, challenger Matt Stoll won the race for mayor after the first ballot count had him ahead by one vote, followed by a recount in which he and incumbent mayor Thomas Kedley tied. The race was then settled when Stoll’s name was drawn from a candy dish. Dorland, meanwhile, is free on bond and awaiting a court hearing later this month.
OSCEOLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy