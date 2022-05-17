Sister Wives’ Christine & Kody Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn, 21, updates fans after sparking concern with ‘disturbing’ post

GWENDLYN Brown has given fans an update on her health after sparking concern with a controversial post.

The Sister Wives star sent fans in a flurry after posting about taking several medications at once on Monday.

Gwendlyn alerted fans that she didn't have Covid Credit: Instagram/gwendlynbrown

Kody and Christine's daughter sparked fan concern this week Credit: Instagram

Now Gwendlyn, 20, has given her followers an update as she returned to her Instagram Stories with a new post.

The reality star posed in a white tee-shirt with the American flag wearing no makeup and her hair natural.

She pursed her lips while holding up a negative Covid test, captioned: "Covid negative babey it's just a cold."

WORRIED ABOUT GWEN

Gwendlyn's health update followed what fans called a "disturbing" photo of her claiming to have taken way too many medications.

In the post shared on Monday, the TLC star posed in a black tee-shirt, and jeans, and with her hair in a messy bun.

She gave the camera a soft smile as she captioned the photo: "I ate 3 bowls of cereal this morning to combat my cold and obviously that didn't work so I'm going to take all my cold and flu medication along with my antidepressants and I'll let you know how it goes."

FAN THEORIES

Though Gwendlyn deleted the worrisome message shortly after, one fan caught a screenshot and re-shared it on Reddit with the message: "Gwendolyn just posted this on Instagram. Hope she’s okay?"

"Humor to imply you are hyped up on a sugar breakfast binge to cure the common cold, and then hold a few pills in your hand and imply what? Suicide, or stupidity at how sick taking a bunch of random medications can make you?" another slammed in the comments.

A third speculated: "Hopefully she will not end up in a grippy socks vacation bed if this is just badly worded sarcasm, because that could sound to many people like a cry for Help."

A fourth noted: "Speaking from experience you joke like that with your close friends and family. She shouldn't post wanna be dark humor like this online for a ton of people to see and worry about her.

"It seems very attention-seeking and irresponsible if it's only jokes. She could be doing this to try and get someone in her friend group or family to notice her. Dark jokes often are used to cope but they can also be cries for help. I'd hate for something to happen to her and people be like we ignored the signs. We thought it was just jokes," they ranted.

"Working in psychiatric healthcare this is not something I read as a joke. I am glad I got it wrong," a final added.

END OF AN ERA

Gwendlyn's parents are Christine, 49, and Kody Brown, 52, who ended their "marriage" after 25 years together in November of 2021.

DANGEROUS ACCIDENT

That same month, the young TV star shocked her fans when she revealed she was hit by a car.

The redhead shared a photo of a nasty, bloody wound on her knee and of her "messed up" bike on Instagram after the scary incident.

Gwendlyn propped her leg up on a bathroom sink so her injury was clearly visible to the camera.

Wearing denim shorts, a sweater, and a face mask, she flashed a peace sign at the camera.

The student wrote on Instagram at the time: "Remember when i bumped into a skateboard while biking? this time i got hit by a car.

"It messed up my bike and docs but insurance money is [smiling emoji] would not recommend getting hit though that sucked a**."

Gwen joked about taking all of her medications at once Credit: Instagram

Kody and Christine announced their split late last year Credit: Twitter / TLC

Gwen was hit by a car the same month that her parents spiritually 'divorced' Credit: Instagram / Gwendlyn Brown

