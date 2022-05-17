ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Oath of Office Given to Elected City Officials, Willey Named Mayor Pro-Tem

By rwturner
brownwoodnews.com
 2 days ago

In a special called meeting Tuesday morning of the Brownwood City Council, a meeting that lasted only seven minutes, recently elected city officials took their Oath...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Brownwood Mayor and Councilman Take Oath, Willey Selected Mayor Pro-Tem

The Brownwood City Council met Tuesday morning in a special meeting to canvass the election returns from the May 7th election, swear in elected officials and select a Mayor Pro-Tem. After approving the election returns as presented by Elections Administrator Larry Franks, Mayor Stephen Haynes (right) and Councilmember Ward 1...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brady-today.com

Animal Control Issues Draw Large Crowd to Tuesday's Council Meeting

The Brady City Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday night at the Municipal Court building. A large crowd was on hand as Mayor Groves opened the meeting at 6PM. Council member Jay May was not present. Council began by approving the consent agenda as listed and a proclamation declaring...
BRADY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Taylor County launches rental assistance program

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County has launched a new rental relief program for residents who qualify. The program, which will be temporary, is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act enacted by President Joe Biden to offset the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who wishes to take part in the program […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Retired School Employees membership event May 18

Brown County Retired Teachers has made a local name change to better reflect the members they represent. Texas Retirement System Annuitants, regardless of where in Texas they retired, are welcomed to become a part of BROWN COUNTY RETIRED SCHOOL EMPLOYEES. (BCRSE) In 1936 the Texas Constitution established The Defined Benefit...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Government
Brown County, TX
Government
colemantoday.com

Fire at Rockwood in South Coleman County - Under Control

As of 3:57 pm, the Santa Anna Fire Department reported that the fire in Rockwood has been "knocked down" and they are in mopping up, meaning the fire has been brought under control. Great job Santa Anna Fire Department!. As of 3:45 pm Wednesday, Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department and...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo’s water system is changing method of disinfecting supply

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelos Water Utilities Department will be temporarily changing how it disinfects the water supply from June 1-30. What is currently used to disinfect the water is Chloramine, which is a mixture of ammonia and chlorine. In June the Water Utilities Department will be using only chlorine otherwise […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
colemantoday.com

Electricity Off in Parts of Coleman County

According to Coleman County Electric Coop, as of 9:15 pm Tuesday, AEP has an issue that has caused the Novice, Talpa and Gouldbusk substations to lose electricity. They are working on the problem and will hopefully have it resolved shortly.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Appraisal District Slammed Due to Skyrocketing Home Values

SAN ANGELO, TX — A visit to the Tom Green County Appraisal District office at 2302 Pulliam St. on Friday revealed a different feel that in prior years once inside. A constable was stationed as a security guard next to the counter in case there was a disturbance. The doors leading back to where the appraisal district staff that are normally open were closed. Notices of appraised values of area real estate started appearing in residents’ mailboxes and popping up on the appraisal district website’s property listings this month. Many owners of middle class homes are seeing appraised values…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Oath Of Office#Hd Jones
brownwoodnews.com

Maintenance work to begin May 17 on U.S. 67 north of Early

Beginning Tuesday, May 17, TxDOT’s contractor will begin grading and resurfacing a portion of US 67 (which is also US 377) at the Fort Worth and Western Overpass north of the city of Early. One lane in each direction will remain open during construction. Motorists are asked to watch...
EARLY, TX
KWTX

New Texas plan for federal Hurricane Harvey aid yields same old result: Funds diverted away from Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Of the more than 300,000 homes in Texas damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, none were in Coryell County. Located 220 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, this small agricultural county was not the place Congress had in mind when it sent Texas more than $4 billion in disaster preparedness money six months following the storm, said U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
brownwoodnews.com

2022 VALS AND SALS: May’s Kunkel, Allen reach pinnacle in their class

MAY – The May High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 at the new May ISD gymnasium. Serving as valedictorian is Brian Kunkel while salutatorian honors were bestowed upon Alissa Allen. Kunkel, the son of Michael and Leslie Kunkel, will be attending Tarleton...
brownwoodnews.com

VFW Fish Fry on May 20 to benefit Sweeten House for Children

VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a fish fry fundraiser to support the Sweeten House for Children between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, May 20 at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. Pick-up and delivery orders only, there will be no dine in. Delivery will be available in the Brownwood...
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's Why Your San Angelo Tap Water May Smell Funny in June

SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo’s Water Utilities Department will change how it disinfects the public water supply from June 1-30. The Water Utilities Department normally uses chloramine, a mix of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect water. In June, the department will use only chlorine, also known as “free chlorine,” which is a stronger disinfectant than chloramine. The yearly temporary conversion from chloramines to free chlorine – a common practice for municipal water systems – ensures water safety in pipelines by ridding mains of residual microscopic organic particles. This process yields the highest quality of drinking water.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy