Oath of Office Given to Elected City Officials, Willey Named Mayor Pro-Tem

SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo’s Water Utilities Department will change how it disinfects the public water supply from June 1-30. The Water Utilities Department normally uses chloramine, a mix of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect water. In June, the department will use only chlorine, also known as “free chlorine,” which is a stronger disinfectant than chloramine. The yearly temporary conversion from chloramines to free chlorine – a common practice for municipal water systems – ensures water safety in pipelines by ridding mains of residual microscopic organic particles. This process yields the highest quality of drinking water.
