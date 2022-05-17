ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls Hospital limits visitation rules

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7IAh_0fgyhR0Y00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – In response to multiple weeks of high COVID-19 case numbers, Glens Falls Hospital announced on Tuesday that hospital visitation rules would be changed in order to improve virus spread safety. Rule changes are effective starting on Wednesday, May 18.

Visiting hours at Glens Falls Hospital are changing to 4-8 p.m. daily, seven days a week. Inpatients may only have one unique visitor per day. Visitors will be asked to use hand sanitizer and practice safe hand hygiene, and cannot return for the day once they have left. Eating and drinking while visiting patient rooms will not be allowed.

Some parts of the hospital have exceptions to those rules. A visitor may accompany a patient outside of the visiting period for discharge. At the Joyce Stock Snuggery, up to two people including a doula will be allowed for births. The Special Care Nursery can have one birth parent and one significant other.

Outside of the snuggery, the Emergency Department will be limited to one unique daily visitor, who is authorized to leave and return. Visitation may become further limited, or expanded, under individual circumstances on a case-by-case basis. One visitor may accompany a patient for admission and discharge for same-day surgeries and outpatient procedures. During procedures, they may wait in the waiting area of the hospital cafeteria.

Moreau to put Biochar plant under independent review

Rules remain unchanged at offsite locations run by Glens Falls Hospital. Some visitors may be denied visitation due to specific medical conditions or safety circumstances. Those circumstances are identified for the sake of patient safety. Visitors who are at high COVID-19 infection risk are discouraged from visiting, and those who violate guidelines will be asked to leave.

Other area hospitals have adjusted rules as COVID-19 case numbers have risen in recent weeks. Saratoga Hospital and St. Peter’s Medical Center have changed their procedures.

Moreau, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Make-A-Wish Northeast NY CEO stepping down

William C. Trigg III, the longest-tenured CEO in the history of Make-A-Wish Northeast New York, will be stepping down from the position following the conclusion of a nationwide search for his replacement.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Residents chosen to help spend Saratoga Springs funds

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The city of Saratoga Springs has announced the next list of citizens who will be able to weigh in directly on how the city spends its money. City Commissioner of Finance Minita Sanghvi announced the new members of the city's Participatory Budgeting Committee on Tuesday.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Public comment sought on Quaker Road overhaul

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Department of Public Works is considering a proposal to repair and repave Quaker Road, also known as County Routes 47 and 70. The road is a busy artery connecting a large variety of businesses, and is traversed heavily by travelers between Lake George, Glens Falls and Hudson Falls. The […]
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Mayors: Redistricting would be a disaster for Capital Region

Redistricting is a huge issue for mayors in the Capital Region. Five mayors put on a united front Wednesday, saying the maps would be a disaster for our area. The mayors from Albany, Troy, Schenectady, Amsterdam and Saratoga Springs talked about how important it is for them to continue to work together.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

