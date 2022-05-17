Charlotte Checkers playoff schedule set for Round 3
The Charlotte Checkers advanced to the third round of the Calder Cup playoffs when they beat the Bridgeport Islanders, 4-0, on Monday night.
Awaiting the Checkers in the best-of-five third round are the Springfield Thunderbirds. The first two games of the series will be played at Springfield, with the remaining games (at least one, and a maximum of three) to be hosted by Charlotte at Bojangles Coliseum.
The series begins at 3:05 p.m. Sunday and all games can be seen on AHL TV.
Charlotte Checkers playoff schedule
▪ Sunday, 3:05 p.m.: at Springfield
▪ May 25, 7:05 p.m.: at Springfield
▪ May 28, 6 p.m.: vs. Springfield
▪ May 29, 6 p.m.: vs. Springfield*
▪ May 31, 7 p.m.: vs. Springfield*
* — If necessary
Comments / 0