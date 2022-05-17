ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Portable Gas Firebowl at Costco is Perfect for On-the-Go Summer Trips, & It's $20 Off Right Now

By Taylor Plumstead
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer will be here before you know it, and Costco is making the anticipated wait a little bit easier by rolling out some sweet summer products to get us ready for the season. Because the wholesale warehouse sells just about anything you can think of, they just announced the sale of these super convenient Beacon Leisure Portable Gas Fire Bowls — which are perfect for road trips, camping or a backyard hangout this summer.

Beacon Leisure 18.5″ Portable Gas Fire Bowl

Although the Beacon Leisure 18.5″ Portable Gas Fire Bowl usually costs $99.99, Costco is currently offering a $20 manufacturer’s savings — which is valid through 5/29, as long as supplies last. That means the convenient summer bonfire staple is only $79.99.

The sturdy, lightweight portable gas fire bowl is a small-scaled version of a regular fire pit — but it gets the job done just the same. Measuring 18.5″, the fire bowl is made of steel, and comes with a convenient carry handle so you can truly take it anywhere. Even though its adorned with decorative stones, this fire bowl is completely smoke-free. It runs on a 20-gallon propane gas tank using an easy piezo ignition — which means you can control the flame intensity with an easy on-off knob.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, but you’d love to get your hands on one of these portable fire bowls this summer, there’s a similar option on Amazon you can get. The Flame King Outdoor Portable Gas 19″ Fire Pit Bowl is closer to the original price of the Costco-version, with a price tag totaling $127.47 — and it’s a qualifying Amazon prime purchase, too. This version also utilizes a smokeless flame, a self-igniting piezo system and carrying straps for easy transportation just like the Costco find.

Buy: Flame King Outdoor Portable Gas 19″ Fire Pit Bowl $127.47

SheKnows

SheKnows

