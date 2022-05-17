ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water tower with Johnny Cash mural in Arkansas leaking from curious spot

 3 days ago
KINGSLAND, Ark. — Video of a water tower featuring a mural of country legend Johnny Cash is going viral.

Someone shot this mural of Cash in a curious place, causing water to spurt out.

It happened in Kingsland, Arkansas, where Cash was born.

The water tower is only one way Arkansas honors the "Man in Black."

Feb. 26 is Johnny Cash Day in the state.

The legislature in 2019 voted to replace its two statues at the U.S. Capitol with ones of Cash and civil rights leader Daisy Bates.

Nikki
3d ago

Genuine question: how does Cash's country music iconography in Arkansas cross-over into the realm of the likes of civil rights movements or leaders?

AP_001457.bc393393fdb84a1aa55e0a3107c69b51.1715
3d ago

No it’s NOT the only way Arkansas honors The Man in Black! Dyess, Arkansas has a celebration EVERY YEAR! Dyess has Johnny Cash’s his boyhood home!

#Arkansas#Water Tower#Legislature#Mural#Celebrities
