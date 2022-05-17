Missing Montgomery teen found safe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a robbery Wednesday morning. Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 4300 block of Troy Highway around 8:15 a.m. regarding a robbery. There, officers spoke with the caller who said an unknown, armed suspect demanded property and then fled.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has not been seen in over a week. Robby Wilcox, 58, was last seen May 8 at Bubba’s Car Wash in the 9200 block of Parkway East. Wilcox is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Update: The missing child alert has been canceled. The Montgomery Police Department in Alabama is asking for help in locating a teenager who went missing two weeks ago. Harleanna Michelle McCreless, 17, was last seen on May 16 on Troy Highway. She was reported missing on...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday. According to Montgomery police, Lance Knighton, 38, was fatally injured after the 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash with another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but police and fire medics responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 2 p.m. on reports of a person having been shot. On the scene, first responders found the...
Montgomery police say a woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Montgomery man in December 2020. Police have charged 24-year-old Dae’ja Powell, of Texas, with the murder of 29-year-old Keith Spells, of Montgomery. The shooting occurred on Monday, December 28, 2020 around 8:30 a.m. in...
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested in Houston County after police say he raped a woman at a local motel. Ralph Perez Coleman, 21, of Dothan, was arrested on Wednesday on a first-degree rape charge after Dothan Police say he raped a 19-year-old woman on April 12 at a Dothan motel. The woman went to the motel intending to see another man, however, Coleman forced himself onto her, according to police.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa have arrested four suspects in connection with a shooting that injured a child at an apartment complex pool Monday afternoon. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a call of the shooting at the Village of Brook Meadows apartments just after 4:15 p.m. Witnesses say the shooting […]
Nearly four years after a Montgomery police dog bit and killed Joseph Lee Pettaway, despite national press and a long-running lawsuit, the public still hasn’t been allowed to see the body camera footage. Attorneys for Pettaway’s family today once again asked Chief U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks to...
THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – An 8-year-old Thomasville Elementary School student was dropped off at the wrong bus stop Tuesday afternoon, according to his parent who contacted WKRG News 5 concerned about the incident. She tells us after her child was dropped off at the wrong location her son was then picked up by someone she […]
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three suspects are at-large after two Dothan stores were stolen from on Monday. Both stores caught the suspects’ on camera. Surveillance photos show two women in Dove Christian Ministry and later it was found that pieces of jewelry and small gifts that can fit in bags were stolen. “I mean, obviously […]
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville city councilman has been arrested, according to Chief Magistrate Charlotte Griffith. Griffith confirmed the arrest of District 2 Councilman Marcus Jackson on a misdemeanor menacing charge. Jackson turned himself in at the Autauga County Metro Jail and has since been released on his own...
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man has been accused of killing multiple dogs and throwing their bodies off a bridge, according to officials. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint Monday evening from a neighbor who said they saw a man allegedly shooting dogs, according to WDHN. When officers arrived in the area, they didn’t see any dog bodies. Deputies spoke with Michael Kelley, 45, who allegedly told them that the dog bodies were thrown off the bridge but didn’t tell them where exactly.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are investigating a robbery on the city’s east side. Investigators said on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a victim was robbed in the 9800 Block of Parkway East by a man and a woman. Officers said the two were riding a motorcycle (the...
Three former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been indicted on a combined 44 charges of child abuse and failure to disclose child abuse. Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson on Tuesday announced the indictments in what he previously called a “sickening” case. Robinson, of the...
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A disturbing autopsy report has led to the arrest of a Valley woman’s husband and daughter for various charges in her death, including Manslaughter, Elder Abuse, and Neglect. The death investigation began on March 16, 2022; Valley Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of 24th Avenue and found […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who escaped police custody while being transported from Montgomery Municipal Court Monday morning has been recaptured and now faces additional charges, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Montgomery police responded to the area of Madison Avenue and North Jackson Street around 11:45 a.m. on...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lane of the 200 block of Perry Hill Road is closed for repairs after a sinkhole developed Tuesday afternoon. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area around 12:15 p.m. where they talked with a motorist who reported their vehicle had been damaged by the developing hole in the road.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE (DPD PRESS RELEASE)- Around 2:30 PM on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, two unknown black males robbed the HOBO Pantry Convenience Store located in the 3000 block of Denton Road. At least one of the suspects was armed with a hand gun and fired one round inside the business. The other suspect went behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business. The two suspects left the store on foot and were last seen running southeast from the business. No one was injured in the incident and police continue to investigate.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A log truck crash in Geneva County has left a road blocked off. The crash happened at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Alabama State Troopers. The tractor-trailer carrying logs overturned on Alabama 153 near mile marker 6. The logs have completely blocked...
