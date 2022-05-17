Missing Montgomery teen found safe

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man has been accused of killing multiple dogs and throwing their bodies off a bridge, according to officials. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint Monday evening from a neighbor who said they saw a man allegedly shooting dogs, according to WDHN. When officers arrived in the area, they didn’t see any dog bodies. Deputies spoke with Michael Kelley, 45, who allegedly told them that the dog bodies were thrown off the bridge but didn’t tell them where exactly.

COFFEE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO