The 46th time a Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail in 32 years, is on a charge of driving with an invalid license with six prior convictions. The Bryan police arrest report also noted the driver was also uninsured and he had 13 active suspensions on his driver’s license. The arresting officer stopped the car for having outdated vehicle registration. 66 year old Morris Britton is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO