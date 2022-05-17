Eleanor Grace Hannon

The world grew a little dimmer, on May 11, when Jack Warren Forck passed away. Jack was born June 2, 1984. He had big, bright, blue eyes to match the contagious smile he always wore. Jack grew up in Hillsdale, Kansas, on a farm. He graduated from Paola High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's degree at Emporia State University. He then went on to get his masters at Wichita State University.
Jim and Viola Lee are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 26, 2022. They were married at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, in Manhattan, Kansas, on May 26, 1972. Their children are Amy Johnson (Jeff) of McKinney, Texas, Jennifer Rau (Chad) of Shawnee, Kansas, Melissa Lee of Paola, Kansas, and Jon Lee of Colorado Springs, Colorado. They have 13 grandchildren, Courtney Rogers, Kyle Johnson, Aly Johnson, Luke Johnson, Olivia, Grace, Bennett, and Marian Rau, Elizabeth and Ryan Khemraj, Emerson, Laurel, and Judd Lee.
Guy Hollinger, age 51, passed away on May 14th. Guy was born in Gardner, KS, on August 10, 1970, to parents Dale Hollinger and Pamela Debrick Hollinger. Guy lived in Paola until moving to Waco, Texas, with his mom, step dad, and younger brother in 1976. Early on, Guy enjoyed...
Vida Ann Peak, 90, of Hillsdale, Kansas, passed away peacefully May 11, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Paola, Kansas. Vida, also known as Vi, was born August 9, 1931, in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of John...
LOUISBURG – Broadmoor Elementary’s Parade of Hearts is entering its final weekend. The year-end school activity is intended to share what students have learned about the social-emotional learning curriculum 7 Mindsets with their families and the community. Each class at Broadmoor created a heart representing one of the...
LOUISBURG — Louisburg High School seniors received nearly $138,000 in local scholarships during the annual LHS Endowment Scholarship Awards Program. Forty-three LHS seniors received scholarships during the program Saturday, May 14, inside the LHS auditorium. A reception followed in the LHS commons where seniors posed for photographs with their scholarship donors.
PAOLA — The job responsibilities that come with being named Paola’s city manager will come as no surprise to Randi Shannon. That’s because she’s been filling the role on an interim basis for the past five months. Paola City Council members made the interim position permanent...
PAOLA — The Paola Family Pool is set to open Saturday, June 4. Pool hours will be 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday, and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Paola City Hall will stay open from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, for residents who would like to stop by in the evening to purchase season passes.
PAOLA — First Option Bank has facilitated the giving of more than $1.2 million this year through various scholarships and charitable foundations managed by the bank. The Louis & Dolpha Baehr Foundation Board of Trustees recently held their annual meeting and awarded $346,104.04 in grants. The Baehr Foundation Charitable...
All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted. Douglas Schaible, 41, was driving a 2015 Honda CR-V south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 263rd Street at 9:19 p.m. April 28 when it struck a deer. Schaible was not injured.
PAOLA — A 51-year-old Paola man died Saturday, May 14, after falling into Lake Miola from the public boat dock and not resurfacing. The Paola Police Department was notified of the incident at 5:52 p.m. Saturday. The reporting party said the man, who has been identified as Guy Hollinger, struggled prior to going underwater and did not resurface, according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.
LA CYGNE — The Prairie View Lady Buffalos won the Pioneer League track and field meet on their home track, taking the league crown for the first time since 1995. Bree Allen, Lexi Baker and Jane Hough captured Pioneer League titles for the Prairie View Lady Buffalos in the Pioneer League meet Thursday, May 12.
PAOLA — Caden Marcum threw a one-hitter, striking out 14, in a 10-0 shutout victory for Paola against rival Louisburg on senior night. Marcum also singled and tripled, driving in one run to aid his own cause Tuesday, May 14. Dalton Picek hit a three-run homer as Paola came...
WACO, Texas — Baylor University recently named Moorea Long the Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Long, a graduate of Paola High School, is a senior public relations major at Baylor University. She is a medal-winning performer on the Baylor Bears track and field team, competing in the high jump.
OSAWATOMIE – District patrons will have an opportunity next week to meet each of the three candidates for USD 367 superintendent. The candidate interviews are scheduled for Monday, May 23, Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25. A reception for district staff and the general public is scheduled for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day in the Osawatomie High School library.
PAOLA — A driver was killed Monday, May 16, in a single-car accident in which the vehicle slammed into a bridge pillar on U.S. Highway 169 underneath the 299th Street overpass. The accident occurred at about 8:17 p.m., according to a news release from the Paola Police Department. Initial...
