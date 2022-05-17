Eleanor Grace Hannon

The world grew a little dimmer, on May 11, when Jack Warren Forck passed away. Jack was born June 2, 1984. He had big, bright, blue eyes to match the contagious smile he always wore. Jack grew up in Hillsdale, Kansas, on a farm. He graduated from Paola High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's degree at Emporia State University. He then went on to get his masters at Wichita State University.

HILLSDALE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO