Clinton, MO

Clinton Police Arrest Report (05/17)

By Radford Media Group
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShiela Marie Nelson of Grandview, MO was issued a citation on 5/8/2022 for assault. Scott Allen Gegner of Clinton, MO was issued a citation on 5/8/2022 for allowing dog/cat to run at large and keeping of vicious dog/cat. Christopher Thomas Robinson of Clinton, MO was issued a citation on...

921news.com

Adrian Man Arrested on Warrants

On May 17th around 3:35 p.m. the Adrian Police Department arrested 32-year-old Garamee C. Cooper of Adrian, Missouri. Mr. Cooper was arrested on 1.) Bates County Sheriff’s Office Warrant – Sex Offender physically present/loiter within 500 feet of a park/playground/pool/ – 1st Offense. Garamee C. Cooper was...
ADRIAN, MO
KYTV

Prosecutors charge woman for firing shots on busy Springfield street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutors charged a woman accused of firing shots during an incident in west Springfield Monday. Christa Joellen Fitzjarrald, 27, faces charges including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. A judge set her bond at $500,000. Investigators say the incident...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

AREA AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 43-year-old Adrien J. Crutchfield is wanted for two counts of probation violation on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Crutchfield is described as being 5-foot-6 and 225 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
KTLO

Springfield man sentenced for heroin conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin. Forty-one-year-old Charles A. Robinson, also known as “Big C” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 11 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Deceased victim identified in Joplin fatal shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities release the name of the deceased victim in a fatal shooting in Joplin. The Police Department is still withholding the name of the second victim. Kenneth Jay Mathews, 46, of Joplin died from apparent gunshot wounds on Monday. According to JPD, “Investigators have exhausted all attempts at next of kin notifications.” They have scheduled an autopsy for Mathews on Friday, May 20, in Ozark, Missouri.
JOPLIN, MO
abc17news.com

Eldon man charged after wreck sends one person to a hospital

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Eldon man is facing multiple charges including DWI after a wreck sends one person to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. A Miller County prosecutor has charged Drew Danner with DWI - serious physical injury, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, operating a vehicle without a valid license and possession of marijuana.
ELDON, MO
klin.com

Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation Leads To Four Arrests

Lincoln Police were conducting a follow-up investigation at the Super 8 Motel near 26th and West O Street Monday afternoon regarding catalytic converter thefts. “Parked in the lot was a Jeep Cherokee suspected to be involved in a recent theft attempt at a separate location,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says officers contacted 29 year old Samantha Fischer and 40 year old Craig Haynes, both of Blue Springs, Missouri as they approached the Jeep.
LINCOLN, NE
KMZU

Formal charges filed for co-defendant in Warrensburg murder

WARRENSBURG, Mo –Formal charges have been filed for a co-defendant in the April 17th murder of a Warrensburg man. According to a probable cause statement from Johnson County Deputy Clerk Cindy Correa, 18-year-old Chevy Rashan Benton of Kansas City and 29-year-old Brandon L Nodine of Warrensburg broke into 47-year-old Clifford Heffele’s home on April 17th and shot him multiple times. Nodine has already been in court on those charges and Benton is due for his initial appearance at 1:30 this afternoon. Benton is charged with: three counts of 2nd degree murder, 5 counts of armed criminal action, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of 1st degree burglary, one count of 1st degree assault, and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle. They are being held at the Johnson County Jail with no bond allowed.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMBC.com

Police arrest Lawrence man in death of wife Monday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old Lawrence, Kansas, man has been arrested in the death of his wife Monday evening. Police said officers were called to an apartment in the 2500 block of West Sixth Street at 7:26 p.m. and found Regan Noelle Gibbs, 25, mortally wounded. She died at the scene.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

2 men dead in shooting outside Lawrence Hy-Vee

Two men are dead after a shooting outside the Hy-Vee at Clinton Parkway and Kasold Drive in Lawrence Tuesday night. One man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting shortly after first responders arrived. Another man had been critically injured and was taken to an area hospital by...
LAWRENCE, KS
KYTV

Pierce City, Mo. could have a ‘mass exodus’ of police officers

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - An entire police force is prepared to walk out. Pierce City officers say they plan to resign over concerns they have with the policies of the newly elected mayor. On Tuesday, Mayor Edward Golubski spoke with KY3 but declined to go on camera. The Mayor said he feels blindsided by the issue. He said he wants the best for the city and is happy to help work with the police to ease their concerns.
PIERCE CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police confirm officers recovered inert grenade last week in downtown Columbia flowerbed

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has confirmed officers recovered an inert grenade in downtown Columbia last week. Police responded to the 700 block of East Broadway around noon on May 11. Witnesses at the scene told ABC 17 News the device was found in a flowerbed in front of Central Bank. A bomb The post Police confirm officers recovered inert grenade last week in downtown Columbia flowerbed appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Businessman Arrested On Five Warrants

Sedalia businessman Terry L. Arnold was arrested by Sedalia Police at 12:22 p.m. Monday after an officer met with him at Sedalia Automotive, 2101 South Limit. Joint Communications confirmed that Arnold, of Pettis County (Walnut Hills), was wanted on five failure to appear Municipal warrants. Arnold was taken into custody...
SEDALIA, MO

