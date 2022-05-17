ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Americano is coming to Atlanta

Cover picture for the articleTake a trip to The Americano, a new Italian steakhouse, as its making its...

Take a look at some local bbq spots with Skye Estroff

With Memorial Day just around the corner, Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff joins in to share the many types of barbecue you can enjoy right here in the city. From Fox Bros. BBQ to Wood's Chapel BBQ, Estroff shares the many options you can fill your belly with.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

North Italia restaurant to open in Buckhead, Dunwoody

A modern Italian restaurant is entering the Georgia market, with locations planned in Buckhead and Dunwoody. Called North Italia, the eatery is from Fox Restaurant Concepts, the company behind a slew of other restaurants such as Flower Child and Zinburger. North Italia features pastas made from scratch and a daily “chef’s choice” pizza. Other dishes […] The post North Italia restaurant to open in Buckhead, Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com

Massive sculptures made of LEGO bricks take over Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA - If you’re a fan of the FOX hit "LEGO Masters," we have some good news: the show’s third season is coming soon! But if you just can’t wait to see some colorful and over-the-top LEGO creations, we have some more good news: there are plenty of them keeping the animals company right now at Zoo Atlanta!
FanBolt.Com

‘Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

20th Century Studios’ Bob’s Burgers Movie comes to theaters nationwide on May 27! To celebrate this animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series we are giving away tickets to an advanced screening of the film!. The screening is taking place on Wednesday, May 25,...
11Alive

This is who's headlining Music Midtown in Atlanta this year

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's hottest music festivals has announced it's lineup for this year. Atlanta's own Future, My Chemical Romance, Fall out Boy, and Jack White are set to grace the stage as headliners for Music Midtown at Piedmont Park in Atlanta this September, the festival announced Tuesday.
Gené Hunter

Music Midtown lineup released, tickets on sale Friday

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Music Midtown has released its 2022 lineup. The annual music festival is hosted at Piedmont Park and will take place Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. The festival will feature over 30 bands and artists across four stages including popular acts like Future, Fall Out Boy and 2 Chainz.
scoopotp.com

Community Burger Opening in Canton and Milton

Hogan is owner operator and chef for Branchwater in Canton (open 3 years) and Cumming (open 10 years) and Branch and Barrel (open 7 years) at Avalon in Alpharetta. There are a variety of 17 traditional, international, and not so traditional choices. Your mouth will water looking at the menu! Even though beef burgers are the main ingredient, he has several vegetarian offerings and salads as well. Plus, gluten-free buns will be offered too. All the sides are made from scratch as well as his house made signature steak sauce and ketchup.
adventuresinatlanta.com

LIVE! AT THE BATTERY ANNOUNCES MAY, JUNE & JULY 2022 EVENTS LINEUP

Divas Drag Brunch, Lana Turner Foundation’s Ride for a Cure, Atlanta Wine Walk, Mimosa Fest & More. Live! at The Battery – the entertainment destination located in the heart of The Battery Atlanta – announces its events lineup for May, June and July 2022, plus ongoing happenings like Girls Night Out, Freedom Friday and Silent Saturday.
Talking With Tami

Blue Rooster Bake Shop And Eatery In Lawrenceville, Ga

My girlfriend kept telling me about this bakery located in downtown Lawrenceville, Ga. It’s been in the area for 10 years and I had no clue! We finally got a chance to meet up there for lunch and I was blown away when I stepped inside and saw the line wrapped! It smelled so good and the tables were all filled! We quickly got in line and made our way to the front to place our orders for cupcakes that we had been eyeing!
Thrillist

15 Old-School Restaurants in Atlanta for a Classic Night Out

The city of Atlanta is home to a few of the best restaurants in the country, and when looking for a place to eat, sometimes you need a bit more than just a great meal. The dinner can taste amazing, but if the service isn’t there, or the vibe is off, it kind of ruins the experience. If you’re a fan of swanky establishments, the 404 has plenty to offer. So, whether you’re looking for a speakeasy-style tavern for a night of with friends, an oyster bar inspired by the coast of Massachusetts, or an upscale restaurant to impress that special someone with a place that actually has some atmosphere, then look no further than these old-school Atlanta restaurants.
