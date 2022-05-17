Dine Latino Restaurant Week 2022

Wingstop has officially joined the chicken sandwich war with the recent launch of the new Wingstop Chicken Sandwich. Like the fast-food chain’s popular chicken wings, the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is also made to order. A first in the chicken sandwich war, the crispy and juicy chicken breast of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich can be hand sauced and tossed in any of the restaurant’s 11 flavors, including Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Mild, Original Hot, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Atomic, Mango Habanero, Cajun, Louisiana Rub, and Spicy Korean Q.
Comments / 0