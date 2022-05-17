ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dine Latino Restaurant Week 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the start of Dine Latino Restaurant Week,...

WJHG-TV

New Downtown Restaurant Name Unvieling

It's Time Travel Tuesday! See what Bill Hudson has in store this week. The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the State reported residents were being left lying in urine and feces for hours. Hats on Harrison Event. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hats...
Wichita Eagle

Taco Bell’s New Mexican Pizza is Not The Same

I am what one would call a Mexican Pizza devotee. Since the early ‘90s, I would make periodic journeys to the Taco Bell closest to my house to acquire an item that transcended all definition. It could be breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It could be a pick-me-up after a...
Food Network

We’re Praying for the Return of These 8 Discontinued Menu Items

Some of our nation’s best chain restaurants have been able to withstand the test of time, while others have not been so fortunate. But while these eateries have withered the ages, many of their dishes have not survived an array of menu changes. Here are some of our favorite dishes that haven’t lasted through the years, but we can only hope they’ll get the same treatment that Taco Bell gave its beloved Mexican Pizza (thanks, in part, to Doja Cat) – that is, if the chain’s still around.
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Just Expanded His Restaurant Empire Into New York's Epicenter

Is there anything more New York than fish and chips? Well, some people might argue that pizza, bagels, a Gray's Papaya hot dog, The Halal Guys' halal cart chicken, or even a bag of honey roasted peanuts from a street vendor are decidedly more "New York" than fish and chips, but don't tell that to Gordon Ramsay. The British chef and media personality just announced that he's expanding his fish and chips concept restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, by opening up a brand new location in Times Square (via Eater).
Mashed

Why Fried Chicken Might Taste Different From The Deli

There are certain foods we leave to the professionals instead of making at home, and fried chicken definitely falls into this category for many people. Even when seasoned chefs attempt to make it on competition shows like "Top Chef," viewers and the judges on the show are on pins and needles, waiting for disaster to strike. While the chef is making the fried chicken, they list the dozens of things that could go wrong, and in order to achieve crispy, golden brown perfection, all the stars have to align. If these confident chefs are wary of it, then that leaves home cooks especially intimidated by a seemingly simple dish.
geekspin

The new Wingstop Chicken Sandwich comes in 11 different flavors

Wingstop has officially joined the chicken sandwich war with the recent launch of the new Wingstop Chicken Sandwich. Like the fast-food chain’s popular chicken wings, the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is also made to order. A first in the chicken sandwich war, the crispy and juicy chicken breast of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich can be hand sauced and tossed in any of the restaurant’s 11 flavors, including Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Mild, Original Hot, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Atomic, Mango Habanero, Cajun, Louisiana Rub, and Spicy Korean Q.
Food Beast

Disney and Impossible Foods Collab to Celebrate the Bob’s Burgers Movie

Beloved animated TV show Bob’s Burgers received the red carpet treatment for its big screen debut last night. To celebrate the release, Disney partnered with plant-based behemoth Impossible Foods on a custom burger called the “Get This Plant Patty Started.”. Lucky attendees to the Hollywood premiere at the...
