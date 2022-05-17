ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts sign top draft pick Alec Pierce

By Mike Chappell
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dL7eR_0fgyfAkV00

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts continue to handle business with their draft class.

The team has signed top pick Alec Pierce to a four-year contract. The University of Cincinnati standout wide receiver was taken in round 2 with the 53 rd overall selection.

Contract details are not immediately known, but overthecap.com projects Pierce’s rookie deal to be worth approximately $7 million with a $2.3 million signing bonus.

Pierce is the sixth of eight draft picks under contract. Still unsigned: tight end Jelani Woods (round 3, 73 rd overall) and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (round 3, 77 th overall).

The Colts anticipate immediate contributions from Pierce, who appeared in 45 games with 30 starts at Cincinnati. He averaged 17.5 yards on 106 career receptions with 13 touchdowns.

“He’ll start out at the ‘x’ but eventually he’ll play multiple spots,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said. “He’s got really good length. He can run, and the thing you really like is the kid has really good body control and hands.

“The more (video) you watch, the more you see it show up.’’

Don’t miss the Colts Blue Zone Podcast!

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Bernhard Raimann’s steady growth caught Colts’ eye

INDIANAPOLIS – The growth has been undeniable, and on occurred on two continents and two fronts. From a purely physical standpoint, consider Bernhard Raimann at the Indianapolis Colts’ rookie minicamp last weekend. “I’m probably 306, 310,’’ the team’s 3rd-round pick offered. He first stepped foot on U.S. soil in 2015 as a foreign exchange student […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Colts could sign veteran QB after trading for Matt Ryan?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and company are hoping they upgraded at the quarterback position this offseason by trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then acquiring one-time Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. It appears Indianapolis isn't out of the quarterback market quite yet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
fantasypros.com

Phillip Lindsay to sign one year contract with the Indianapolis Colts

Lindsay was a surprise breakthrough star for the Broncos back in 2018 when he debuted as a undrafted RB out of Colorado as he went off for nine TD's through just eight games started in his first season. The Colorado running back is still not worth too much of a look in fantasy as he is nothing more than a depth add for the Colts as Jonathan Taylor remains firmly implanted atop the Colts depth chart and as the top running back in the league. Lindsay is likely to be used in a similar way that Marlon Mack was used prior to his departure to the Houston Texans which was a very small role resulting in his desire to leave, the depth chart for the Colts will likely also see Nyheim Hines remain in his role as the main pass catching back ahead of Lindsay as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colts Sign Former Pro Bowler: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts signed former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay to a one-year deal. Lindsay split time between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins in 2021, rushing for 249 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately for Lindsay, his numbers have been declining since his rookie season in 2018....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Chris Ballard
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic stop leads to two arrests in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Terre Haute on Thursday. According to court documents, an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding on US 41 near Haythorne Avenue. The affidavit states the trooper noticed the driver appeared to be impaired and called a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Yardbarker

Colts Analyst Comments On The Phillip Lindsay Signing

The Indianapolis Colts have a full rotation at running back. Jonathan Taylor will be their primary option in the backfield after rushing for a league-best 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Backing him up will be Nyheim Hines, who had 276 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. However, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Draft Picks#Signing Bonus#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Overthecap Com#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

NBC announces ‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC Sports has announced its “Sunday Night Football” schedule for the 2022-23 season. According to a release, NBC will air 20 games in the upcoming season, including games on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The network boasts that 15 of the games will feature at least one Super Bowl starting […]
DENVER, CO
WTWO/WAWV

Evansville woman accused of hitting neighbor with handgun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A dispute between neighbors landed one Evansville woman in jail after she allegedly hit her neighbor in the head with a gun. On Sunday, officers state they responded to Russell Avenue to a caller saying a rifle was fired in the area. According to police, the neighbor of the 911 caller […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Parke Co. building collapse injures two workers

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a building collapse in Parke County Monday afternoon. It happened on State Road 59, a bit south of Bellmore. According to Bellmore Fire Chief Jason Games, there was new construction taking place at the property when, for an unknown reason, the trusses […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy