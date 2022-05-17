ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

Mrs. Shirley J. McCulley

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Joan McCulley, 73 of New Concord, went home to be with the Lord on May 16, 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born in Zanesville, Ohio on June 1, 1948. She is the daughter of the late Robert V. and Patricia J (McDonald)...

yourradioplace.com

Your Radio Place

Sarah Jane Ward Bourassa

Sarah Janie Ward Bourassa, 70 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born on February 21, 1952, in Hurricane, West Virginia, daughter of the late Robert Ward and Zelma Bird Ward. Sarah worked at Oscar’s Café for 33 years. She was a member of the Eagles 302 for 34 years and a past member of the American Legion. In her spare time, she loved to work on her puzzle books, word searches, and also loved to read.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Margaret A. Webb

Margaret A. Webb, 79 of New Concord, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. Margaret was born in Britt, Iowa, on June 21, 1942. She is the daughter of the late Mathias and Mary M. (Foertsch) Kellner. Margaret worked as a custodian for 29 and a half years for Muskingum University, where she also worked as a cashier and as a cook. She was a member of the St. Nicholas Catholic Church, and loved to volunteer her time at the Muskingum County Library. Margaret loved to spend her time reading and cooking, but her favorite way to spend her time was with her family. A good day for Margaret was one where she got to see all three of her children.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

James H. "Jameson" Ziler

James H. “Jameson” Ziler, 60 of Columbus, Ohio. James H. “Jameson” Ziler, age 60, of Columbus, Ohio, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Morrison House – Genesis Hospice Care in Zanesville. He was born December 28, 1961, in Zanesville, son of Diana McDonald (Ron) Arnold of Zanesville. Jameson was a 1980 graduate of Shenandoah High School. He attended Muskingum University and graduated from Zane State College with a degree in Business Administration. He did computer work most of his life. He loved gardening, especially flowers, decorating his home, and repurposing items. He also enjoyed cats.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Jeffrey Lee "Jeff" Fogle

Jeffrey Lee “Jeff” Fogle, 65 of Lower Salem, Ohio. Jeffrey Lee “Jeff” Fogle, age 65, of Lower Salem, Ohio, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home. He was born November 9, 1956, in Marietta, son of the late Paul Wesley and Ruth Ester Clark Fogle. Jeff was a 1974 graduate of Skyvue High School. He retired as a technical engineer for Skuttle Manufacturing in Marietta. He also worked in heating and cooling for a period of time and for Big Boy Restaurants, Pennington Bakery, and Francis Family Restaurant in Macksburg. Jeff owned and operated a family logging business. He attended Road Fork Baptist Church and served three terms as Elk Township trustee. He was a member of the Noble County Wild Hogs Motorcycle Club, and he enjoyed golfing, working on cars, and was an avid gun collector. Jeff was devoted to his family.
LOWER SALEM, OH
Your Radio Place

Mrs. Mary K. (Hall) Siegenthaler

Mrs. Mary K. (Hall) Siegenthaler, 73 of Senecaville. Mary K. (Hall) Siegenthaler, 73, of Senecaville, died Friday (May 13, 2022) at Southeastern Med, Cambridge. She was born February 11, 1949 in Huntington WV, daughter of the late Kermit “K.D.” Hall and Emmagene (Thomas) Hall. Mrs. Siegenthaler operated the...
SENECAVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Criminal After-Hours Bar on Putnam Ave. Demolished in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — An illegal after-hours bar that plagued Zanesville with criminal activity for more than a decade was demolished Wednesday after the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office executed its plan for the nuisance property. Hoppy’s Bar at 753 Putnam Avenue was forfeited to the county as part of a drug-related criminal case, which cleared the way for its demolition. The property was the location of multiple criminal activities including two shooting incidents.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Mary Beth Dougherty

Mary Beth Dougherty, 74, of Zanesville passed away on Friday, May 13th, 2022 at Morrison House in Zanesville after a brave battle with cancer. Beth was born on March 11th,1948 in Zanesville and is the daughter of William and Thelma Decker. She married William Dougherty on August 19th,1976. Beth was a 1966 graduate of Zanesville High School and a1993 graduate of Ohio University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She furthered her education earning a Master of Arts from Nova Southeastern University in 2001. She taught for 20 years in the Zanesville City Elementary schools, serving the children of the community who loved her dearly. She ended her career in education at John McIntire Elementary as the Dean of Students. Since her retirement, she spent her time with her grandchildren, with whom she had a very close relationship. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church where she volunteered and served faithfully. Beth enjoyed reading, completing word puzzles, giving gifts and walking with friends. In addition to her husband William, Beth is survived by her two sons; Robert (Michelle) Dougherty of Nashport OH and Daniel (Alaina) Dougherty of Zanesville OH; grandchildren Francesca, Madison, Rennick and Jake; three sisters, Dianne Sleek of Wooster, OH, Nancy Jackson of Coshocton, OH, and Debbie Blackstone of Lexington, OH; one brother-in-law, Robert Dougherty of Norwich, OH; one sister-in-law, Betty Dougherty of Zanesville; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers-in-law Jack Sleek and Gordon Jackson, and her sister-in-law, Mary Dougherty. Friends and family will be received at Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Ave. Zanesville, on Wednesday the 18th from 2-4 and 6-8. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday the 19th at Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home. Beth will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Mrs. Margie L. Mallett

Margie L. Mallett, 63 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, at her home while surrounded by her loving family and while under the care of Shriver’s Hospice. Margie was born in Cambridge on June 15, 1958. She is the daughter of Reda (McKinley) Blasenhauer and the late Jack Blasenhauer. Margie retired from the Sporting Goods section of Walmart in Cambridge after working there for 16 years. She loved owls, from watching them to collecting figurines of them. Margie loved to spend time Fishing and playing Bingo, but her favorite way to spend time was with her family.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Farmhouse on 40 to have book signing from author in Belmont

BELMONT, Ohio – The Farmhouse on 40 will host a special book signing from author William Flood. He authored the book, “Driving The National Road and Route 40 Then and Now.”. The Book Talk and book signing will take place on the front porch of the home and...
BELMONT, OH
Your Radio Place

Grant to Help Brighten Muskingum County's 'Storybook Christmas'

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The J.W. & M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation is providing a grant to help bring a new holiday centerpiece to Muskingum County’s “Storybook Christmas.” The Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors took to social media Tuesday to thank the foundation for its donation.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington man involved in three-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Lexington man was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrow County which resulted in the death of a Brecksville, Ohio, man. According to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:22 a.m. on I-71 near milepost 149 in Chester Township.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Fitzgerald Arraigned in Body Dumping Case

Nick McWilliams reporting – A man alleged to have been involved with the dumping of Amber Sherrell’s body had his initial arraignment on Tuesday. The 38-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald, who has recently been incarcerated in the Lorain Correctional Institution for a probation violation, appeared before Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest, after a previous video arraignment had to be rescheduled.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio men honored with Medals of Valor

Two men in Ohio will be awarded the Medal of Valor by President Joe Biden on Monday. Recipients of the 2019-2020 class include assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of East Wayne, Ohio. According to a press release, Assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of the East Wayne, Ohio, Fire District, was off duty when he responded to a call about several individuals […]
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

New Concord Fire Department receives CPR equipment

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The New Concord Fire Department is the recipient of new CPR equipment. The CPR equipment was generously received from a grant provided by the United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties. This grant allowed the department to update and replace the old CPR equipment which was almost 20 years old.
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

Palmer Jr. Enters Guilty Plea

A Chandlersville man who attempted to give a child herpes plead guilty Monday to one second-degree felony count of kidnapping. 22-year-old Alanzo Palmer Jr. was originally indicted with felonious assault, child endangering by torture, child endangering by abuse, child endangering by neglect and kidnapping all with serious physical harm and one count of kidnapping to facilitate a felony.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

