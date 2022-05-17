ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business of the Week: 98.7 The Big Boy KSID FM

Cover picture for the articleThe “Sidney Broadcasting Company” announced on June 1, 1952, the opening of the radio station, KSID, as the new radio voice of western Nebraska, eastern Wyoming and northern Colorado, so they are celebrating their 70 year anniversary. The station started on radio dial 1540 AM. The studios were located in Legion...

