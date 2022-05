One-Punch Man has been unleashing Garou's most monstrous state yet, but the newest chapter of the series is teasing that despite all of this, he really is a true hero at heart. The Human Monster saga has been the longest arc in the series to date, but it has finally reached its climax as now that the Monster Association has been taken out, fans are finally getting to see the long awaited fight between Saitama and Garou. After the two of them had crossed paths a few times before, this is the first time they are actually trading blows.

