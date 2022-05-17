ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Primary updates: Polls are closed; 90K mail-ins processed in Allegheny County

By Megan Guza, Joyce Hanz And Megan Tomasic
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolls in Pennsylvania for the primary election have closed. Now candidates — and voters — must sit and wait for the ballots to be tallied. Several high-profile races are on the ballot, including the governor’s office and the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Pat Toomey. Toomey, a Republican, announced last...

triblive.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Senate race between McCormick and Oz clash over mail-in ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Allegheny County Elections Return Board will count the remaining provisional ballots from last week's primary election. Regardless of what happens once the votes are counted, the Republican U.S. Senate between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz is headed for a recall because the margins are so tight, the automatic recount clause will likely kick in. Hours ago, the McCormick campaign cited a federal appeals court decision calling on counties to count absentee or mail-in ballots that were not dated by the voter. However, Dr. Oz's campaign is saying differently. In a statement sent to KDKA, lawyers for the Oz campaign said those ballots should be tossed, citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that said a mail-in or absentee ballot that lacks a voter-completed date is invalid and cannot be counted. As of Sunday morning, Dr. Oz leads McCormick 418,508 votes to 417,430.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Massy Harbison marker dedicated on 230-year anniversary of abduction by Native Americans

The Allegheny Township Historical Society dedicated a historical marker and placard honoring pioneer woman Massy Harbison on Sunday. Massy (also spelled Massey in some documents) Harbison was captured by Native Americans in her cabin along the Allegheny River, in what is now River Forest Country Club in Allegheny Township. According to Phyllis Framel, a founder of the Allegheny Township Historical Society, the precise location is along the Tredway Trail, at the women’s tee of the golf course’s fourth hole.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

On the brink: With no clear end in sight to population declines, fate of some communities could be in jeopardy

Bob Davis spent only seven years of his childhood in Adamsburg before his family moved to Greensburg in 1966, but the borough made an impression. Davis lived in an old farm house along Main Street. He fondly recalls a bustling town filled with several businesses. There was a service station with one gas pump, a hotel and a tavern. A general store carried basics such as bread and milk, and the popular The Village Inn restaurant served homestyle meals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Republican Nomination For Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race Uncertain As Thousands Of Mail-In Votes Still Being Counted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Too close to call. We are waiting to find out who will be Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate candidate this fall. With 98% of the vote counted, Mehmet Oz has a lead over Dave McCormick of a little more than 1,200 votes. Who will emerge with a victory remains up in the air. Thousands of votes are still left to be counted across the commonwealth. The root problem is the Pennsylvania law preventing election teams from opening, sorting and counting mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Brand new numbers just in from Philadelphia’s chair of elections say it looks like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: The high cost of light rail in Pittsburgh

The Port Authority of Allegheny County’s light-rail per vehicle revenue hour costs were near the top nationally while the rail system’s share of total mass-transit trips was near the bottom of respective systems’ nationwide, concludes an analysis of pre-pandemic 2019 transit data by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

In 2024, these two groups will decide which president PA picks

Mike Harbison has always been a guy who speaks his mind. His political values wave from flags outside his home in a small town south of Pittsburgh. And when the People’s Convoy made its way to Washington, D.C., his Harbison Trucking Inc. truck lined up right behind hundreds of others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Broadband Authority Ready to Deploy Minimum of $100 Million in ‘Internet for All’ Funds

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined by U.S. Department of Commerce Under Secretary Jed Kolko at Marion-Walker Elementary in Centre County yesterday to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s $45 billion Internet for All Initiative and Pennsylvania’s readiness to manage more than $100 million in federal funds to deploy affordable, high-speed internet to Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2022 Pennsylvania primary election results

Polls in Pennsylvania closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, but the counting continues. • Former Allegheny County Councilwoman Cindy Kirk won her Republican primary race in the 30th State House District by more than a 4-to-1 margin, according to unofficial tallies. • Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
