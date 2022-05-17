ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

From Cross London Rail Links to Crossrail: Timeline of troubled project

By Mark Duell, Mark Duell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jne8R_0fgyeH2D00
  • January 2002: Cross London Rail Links Ltd, a joint venture between the Strategic Rail Authority and Transport for London (TfL), is set up to develop plans for Crossrail.
  • July 2004: The Government commits to introducing legislation to enable Crossrail to proceed.
  • October 2007: Prime Minister Gordon Brown gives the green light for the project. It is expected to cost £15.9 billion and open in December 2017.
  • May 2009: London Mayor Boris Johnson and Transport Secretary Lord Adonis break ground on the project at Canary Wharf.
  • May 2009: London Mayor Boris Johnson and Transport Secretary Lord Adonis break ground on the project at Canary Wharf.
  • October 2010: Crossrail's budget is cut to £14.8 billion in the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government's comprehensive spending review. Its opening date is pushed back 12 months to December 2018.
  • January 2014: The National Audit Office says the scheme is 'just behind schedule', adding that Crossrail Ltd 'remains confident' it will open on time.
  • May 2015: Tunnel boring is completed as a tunnelling machine named Victoria arrives at Farringdon. Some 13 miles of new tunnels have been dug under London.
  • February 2016: The Queen visits Bond Street station and announces the railway will be named the Elizabeth line in her honour.
  • July 2018: Rail minister Jo Johnson announces that Crossrail's budget has risen to £15.4 billion as 'cost pressures have increased across the project'.
  • August 2018: Crossrail Ltd announces it will miss its December 2018 opening date but the central section 'will open in autumn 2019'. The project is suffering from construction delays and difficulties installing complex signalling systems.
  • December 2018: TfL says Crossrail may be delayed further and could require a £2 billion funding boost, taking the cost up to £17.6 billion. The Government, TfL and London Mayor Sadiq Khan agree a financial package to cover this.
  • December 2018: Sir Terry Morgan resigns as chairman of Crossrail Ltd and HS2, days after predicting he would be sacked. He is replaced at Crossrail by London Underground managing director Mark Wild.
  • April 2019: A 'delivery window' between October 2020 and March 2021 is announced for the central section of Crossrail.
  • November 2019: Crossrail Ltd announces that the railway will open 'as soon as practically possible in 2021'. The cost has increased by up to £650 million to £18.25 billion.
  • January 2020: The 'latest assessment' is that services will commence in summer 2021.
  • July 2020: Crossrail Ltd says the railway will not open in summer 2021 because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It does not give an updated schedule.
  • August 2020: It is announced that the line will open in the first half of 2022.
  • July 2021: The National Audit Office says the estimated total cost of Crossrail is £18.9 billion.
  • Autumn 2022: The lines from Reading, Heathrow and Shenfield are due to connect with the central tunnels.
  • May 2023: The full timetable of up to 24 trains per hour is scheduled to be introduced.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How email trail 'leads to Sue Gray': Whitehall chief asked for meeting with Boris Johnson to update him on report, sources say

A ‘secret’ meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray was requested by her and did not discuss her detailed findings about Partygate, Whitehall sources said last night. A senior official told the Daily Mail that an ‘email trail’ would demolish Opposition claims that the Prime Minister had demanded the meeting in order to ‘fix’ Miss Gray’s report before publication.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Another group of migrants including young children arrive in UK after four boats were intercepted in Channel amid claims Rwanda plan IS working as asylum seekers 'ask to be returned home and not to African centres'

ANOTHER group of migrants, including young children, have arrived in the UK after four boats were intercepted in the Channel - amid claims the Rwanda plan is working as asylum seekers 'ask to be returned home and not to African centres'. The four boats were intercepted and taken into Dover...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Johnson
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson's allies accuse Sue Gray of 'playing politics': On the eve of Partygate report, Prime Minister's supporters blast toxic briefings and insist it was her who requested meeting with Tory leader

Sue Gray is 'playing politics' over Partygate, Boris Johnson's allies claimed last night. They reacted with fury to allegations that the PM had tried to 'nobble' her official inquiry. A senior Whitehall source said it was 'not true' that Mr Johnson had sought a secret meeting with Miss Gray to...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Why was Boris Johnson-hating QC kept on as adviser? Barrister 'continued in role over Partygate probe despite slew of tweets'

A left-wing barrister has continued in his role as adviser to the civil service investigation into Partygate despite a slew of anti-Boris Johnson tweets, it is understood. Daniel Stilitz QC – believed to be a member of the Labour Party – was exposed as having posted online that the Prime Minister should not be trusted and shared comments accusing him of spreading ‘fake news’.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Pharmacist who sold codeine painkillers to drug dealer to flood streets of London with £250,000 worth of 'Lean' opioid drink is jailed for two years

A pharmacist who sold painkillers to a drug dealer to flood the streets of London with £250,000 worth of an opioid drink has been jailed for two years. Shamil Amin, 34, was working as a pharmacy manager at two pharmacies when he began illegally selling pharmaceuticals, predominantly codeine, through a supply chain to 26-year-old Daniel Tillyard.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#London Rail#Central London#Mayor Of London#Tfl#Transport#Conservative#Liberal Democrat#The National Audit Office#Crossrail Ltd#Farringdon
Daily Mail

Celebrated courtier Sir Norman Hartnell, the man who designed the Queen's iconic Coronation gown, reveals he was horrified at the thought it made Her Majesty look like she was 'covered in vegetables'

As the celebrated couturier who had dressed Queen Mary, the Queen Mother and swathes of Britain’s aristocracy, Sir Norman Hartnell (who died in 1979) was the obvious choice to design Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation gown. Here, an abridged extract from his autobiography describes the most momentous commission of his career...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

363K+
Followers
39K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy