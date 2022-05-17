Gravity-defying feats on display at the Red Bull Paper Wings World Final

I miss the PGA Championship in August. Maybe I’m just nostalgic for sweat-stained Dockers (Tom Lehman at Valhalla in 2000, look it up), ice cream as a beverage or how the difference between the temperature on the golf course at a PGA Championship and that of the media center equates approximately to the difference between the temperature on Venus and Uranus (about 1,200 degrees, give or take). Repositioning it in May just seems like making it less of a major. Like hearing an Avett Brothers song in an insurance commercial. Or going stag to your prom (not that I would know). Or finding out that Pluto isn’t really a planet. (According to the International Astronomical Union, Pluto is no longer categorized as a planet because “while it is large enough to have become spherical, it is not big enough to exert its orbital dominance.” Like Greg Norman, currently.)

