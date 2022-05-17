ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Gravity-defying feats on display at the Red Bull Paper Wings World Final

By Issy Ronald, CNN Video by Amy Li, CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — A standard 65-seat school bus spans about 35 feet long. At the Red Bull Paper Wings World Final on May 14, one competitor threw a paper airplane 200.49 feet -- almost the length of six school buses placed end-to-end. Held in Hangar-7 at Salzburg Airport, the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Air France pilots made their Boeing 777 'go nuts' by accidentally pulling the controls in two different direction at the same time while attempting to land in New York, report finds

A Boeing 777 'went nuts' while landing in France earlier this month when the pilots pulled their controls in opposite directions at the same time, investigators have said. Air France flight AF011 from New York to Paris carrying 192 passengers and crew was around 1,000ft from the ground on its final approach to Charles de Gaulle airport when the pilots ran into trouble and had to abort the landing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Sports

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus reveals he shunned $100 million offer from LIV Golf: 'I helped start the PGA Tour'

Greg Norman has been making headlines for the better part of three months for his role in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Leading this rival tour from infancy to its first event, which is set to take place from June 9-11 in London, it came to light on Monday that Norman was apparently not the Saudi's first choice to serve as figurehead.
GOLF
SlashGear

NASA Quesst Gives X-59 Supersonic Stealth Jet Mission A Hopeful New Name

We have been hearing about NASA's under-development supersonic aircraft, the Lockheed Martin X-59 QueSST, for quite some time now. The "QueSST" bit of the title for the aircraft is an acronym: the letters stand for Quiet SuperSonic Technology. This craft and this technology are a part of a project that was, until recently, called the Low-Boom Flight Demonstration. In development for well over four years now, the project has been given a name change, courtesy of NASA's latest vision for the future. In an official blog post, NASA announced that it is changing the name of the project from "Low-Boom Flight Demonstration" to the much simpler "Quesst."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Great Britain#Gravity#Paper Airplane#A4
The Associated Press

Former PGA champ Stockton rues turnout at champions dinner

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Dave Stockton won the 1970 PGA Championship at Southern Hills and his nostalgic return this week included the champions dinner for swapping stories of the great shots, the terrible ones and memories of career-making victories. He was disappointed by the low turnout. Only 11 former...
GOLF
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Another historically and unequivocally incorrect major championship prediction

I miss the PGA Championship in August. Maybe I’m just nostalgic for sweat-stained Dockers (Tom Lehman at Valhalla in 2000, look it up), ice cream as a beverage or how the difference between the temperature on the golf course at a PGA Championship and that of the media center equates approximately to the difference between the temperature on Venus and Uranus (about 1,200 degrees, give or take). Repositioning it in May just seems like making it less of a major. Like hearing an Avett Brothers song in an insurance commercial. Or going stag to your prom (not that I would know). Or finding out that Pluto isn’t really a planet. (According to the International Astronomical Union, Pluto is no longer categorized as a planet because “while it is large enough to have become spherical, it is not big enough to exert its orbital dominance.” Like Greg Norman, currently.)
GOLF
Field & Stream

Best Fixed-Blade Knives of 2022

Most serious hunters tote a tried-and-true fixed-blade knife on every outdoor expedition. When you find one that fits your hand like a glove, carves up game cleanly, and gets meat from the field to the table, you will know why. Some prefer a replaceable-blade knife, and they have their place,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
South Korea
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Top Speed

The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Could Break Cover in April 2023

You’ve heard the rumors, seen the spy shots, and have probably come across a bunch of renders of the next-gen Mustang already. Known internally as the S650, expect the 2024 Mustang to make its debut in April next year. CarAndDriver anticipates that the blue oval will debut the seventh-gen model at its 60th Anniversary, down to the exact date: April 17th. Known as the National Mustang Day, this date would be ideal to unveil an all-new generation of the Pony car. It was on April the 17th, 1964 that the original Ford Mustang was unveiled for the very first time at the New York World’s Fair.
CARS
RideApart

Tire Explosion Ends In A Dramatic North West 200 Save By Michael Dunlop

On May 14, the 2022 North West 200 was well underway when tire manufacturer Dunlop discovered that a batch of tires in use by some of the top names in the field was apparently bad. A dramatic video of Michael Dunlop’s rear tire exploding has been making the rounds on social media, which you can see here. Luckily, thanks to his well-honed skills, he was able to keep control of the bike and prevent that disaster from becoming a complete catastrophe.
MOTORSPORTS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
806M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy