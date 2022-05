Michelle “Chelley” Pallo-Darnell, 35, who for the past couple of months had served as interim town clerk of Indian River Shores, died suddenly on May 11 in her home. While the cause of death is still pending, her family reels from the loss of a vibrant and loving wife and mother, who leaves behind two children, a teenager and a 14-month-old baby, whom she was home caring for at the time of her death.

