ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Glenn Kaino’s ‘A Forest for the Trees’ creates a sense of wonder and urgency

By Kristopher Gee
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The immersive installation called "A Forest for the Trees" weaves together a multiplicity of histories, voices and...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
kcrw.com

Tiny home company cashes in on the homelessness crisis

The number and size of homeless encampments in cities like LA have spiked upward sharply over the past two years – and so have profits for one company that serves them. Business is booming for a manufacturer of the small, prefab homeless shelters known as tiny homes. Between 2019...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Los Angeles County unveils final LA River Master Plan

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County Tuesday unveiled its final Los Angeles River Master Plan, which the county’s Board of Supervisors will consider for adoption on June 14. What You Need To Know. The LA River Master Plan unveiled Tuesday is an update to the original master...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Eater

One of the Valley’s Most Famous Taco Spots Just Opened Big in Chinatown

Pablitos Tacos owner Danny Rodriguez has opened up a big new hub for all of his related restaurant concepts in Chinatown, dubbing the space Pablito’s World. The plan, Rodriguez tells Eater, is to turn the space into a ‘fresh take on the food court’ by consolidating everything under one roof. The building at 686 N. Spring Street opened yesterday serving both Pablitos Tacos — a Mexican-Peruvian mix with lots of Tijuana influence that Rodriguez has already found a ton of success with across the San Fernando Valley — and Pablito’s Pizza, a fusion pizza joint serving along Vineland in North Hollywood. The building will also house two new ideas: Pablito’s Chicken for rotisserie chicken and lomo saltado, and Mikaza Express, an offshoot of Downtown’s Mikaza Nikkei, serving Japanese-Peruvian bento boxes, rolls, and ceviches.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

These are the best Korean Barbecue restaurants in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is the melting point of cultures from all around the world. These cultures add richness to practically every aspect of life, including the food scene. Every other street and its intersections in Los Angeles County may give you a distinct type of cuisine, some of which you may have never tasted before.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Sense Of Wonder#A Forest#Japanese American
NBC Los Angeles

Brush Fire Burns in Griffith Park

Firefighters are battling a brush fire Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles' Griffith Park. Details about how the fire started were not immediately available. Smoke appeared to be rising from east of Griffith Observatory. Refresh this page for updates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass Headlines Katie McGrath-J.J. Abrams Bad Robot Event, Jeffrey Katzenberg-Backed Committee Makes Ad Buy For Anti-Rick Caruso Spot — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, Wednesday, 3:23 PM PT: Organizers said that more than 300 people attended an event at Bad Robot Productions for Karen Bass, as polls show she faces a tight primary race against developer Rick Caruso. Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams addressed the crowd at the event, and Norman Lear, 99, was among the attendees and co-chairs. Other co-chairs included Lyn Lear, Damon and Heidi Lindelof, Nina Shaw, Christy Haubegger and Matt Johnson. The money race between Bass and Caruso has heated up in recent weeks. According to campaign records, Caruso donated an additional $3.25 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Spend the night under the stars at the San Diego Zoo

Things are wild down in San Diego — morning, noon and even overnight. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance nonprofit has two front doors, they like to say, with the world famous zoo in San Diego and the massive Safari Park in Escondido. It's a lot for one day....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
spectrumnews1.com

1st African surf shop in U.S. opens in California

LOS ANGELES — Surf shops and Southern California go together like sand and beaches. But there’s a new surf shop like no other, and it’s in Venice Beach. Mami Wata is the first African surf shop in the country. Selema Masekela is a surfer and has stepped into a wetsuit many times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Full 24-hour closure of the 101 Freeway starts Saturday night for Sixth Street Viaduct work

Drivers beware – 2.5 miles of the 101 Freeway will be fully closed for 24 hours in Boyle Heights for work on the Sixth Street Viaduct.The closure of the 101 Freeway, between the 60 and 10 freeways, starts at 10 p.m. Saturday and is expected to last until 10 p.m. Sunday, May 22. On- and off-ramps on that stretch of the 101 Freeway will also be closed.The freeway is being closed so the City of Los Angeles' Bureau of Engineering can restore the median and make road construction repairs to the freeway under the viaduct. Caltrans will also do some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Just Say No to Santa Monica's Transfer Tax, The Highest in the State of California

This is not a 'wealth tax' as the signature gatherers proclaim - it is a real estate transfer tax. They are completely different things. With this new transfer tax, if you buy and sell a house for even the same price, you will owe $500,000. And as the threshold is not inflation adjusted, in a very few years it won't be just the wealthy paying this, it will be everyone - even for modest homes.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy