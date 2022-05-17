Glenn Kaino’s ‘A Forest for the Trees’ creates a sense of wonder and urgency

Pablitos Tacos owner Danny Rodriguez has opened up a big new hub for all of his related restaurant concepts in Chinatown, dubbing the space Pablito’s World. The plan, Rodriguez tells Eater, is to turn the space into a ‘fresh take on the food court’ by consolidating everything under one roof. The building at 686 N. Spring Street opened yesterday serving both Pablitos Tacos — a Mexican-Peruvian mix with lots of Tijuana influence that Rodriguez has already found a ton of success with across the San Fernando Valley — and Pablito’s Pizza, a fusion pizza joint serving along Vineland in North Hollywood. The building will also house two new ideas: Pablito’s Chicken for rotisserie chicken and lomo saltado, and Mikaza Express, an offshoot of Downtown’s Mikaza Nikkei, serving Japanese-Peruvian bento boxes, rolls, and ceviches.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO