Game Preview: Florida baseball prepares to clash with FSU in final midweek game

Florida baseball’s final series of the regular season against South Carolina kicks off over the weekend, but there’s one more midweek game to play before the Gators can begin to focus on the Gamecocks. Florida State travels to Condron Family Ballpark on Tuesday for a rescheduled game against UF that was originally supposed to take place on March 15.

The Gators took game one of the series at a neutral site in Jacksonville by a score of 6-3, and FSU took game two on April 12 in Tallahassee, 5-0. The rubber match comes at a time when Florida has found its groove again, but that could disappear quickly with the wrong guy on the mound. Nick Pogue’s four-run first halted all momentum gained going into the last game between these two.

It should be a big day for the bullpen regardless of who starts. At least, that’s how midweek games have gone all year for the Gators, so there’s little reason to expect a change now.

Wyatt Langford, BT Riopelle and Sterlin Thompson continue to be a force at the top of the order, but Jud Fabian is struggling, especially against the Southeastern Conference. He’s hitless through seven at-bats against the ‘Noles this year, but he has managed to draw a pair of walks and scored once.

If UF wants to make a deep run in the postseason, they’ll need Fabian’s bat to do more than just hit for power. This could be the breakout game to do it as it’s likely his last opportunity to get the best of FSU.

Projected Starting Lineup

C B.T. Riopelle

1B Kendrick Calilao

2B Colby Halter

3B Deric Fabian

SS Josh Rivera

LF Wyatt Langford

CF Jud Fabian

RF Sterlin Thompson

Probable Starters:

Team Pitcher Record ERA

FSU TBA TBA TBA

FLORIDA TBA TBA TBA

NOTES: It’s unknown right now who will start for either club, but Nick Pogue and Garrett Milchin have gotten starts in the past against FSU. Pogue got the start on Sunday, so it’s likely he’ll be kept on the bench to rest. Tyler Nesbitt is another option to go with, but it should be a heavy bullpen day regardless of the starter.

Series History

OVERALL 123-131-1

AT HOME 65-51

AWAY 43-69-1

NEUTRAL 15-11

NOTES: The home team typically wins these games, so Florida is at an advantage against its in-state rival on Tuesday. FSU has won three of the last five games but hasn’t won in Gainesville since 2020.

Follow the Action

TUESDAY (7 p.m. EDT)

* Watch links go directly to game feed

Prediction

It feels dangerous to pick the Gators here by any sizeable margin with question marks on the mound for both teams. That said, Florida needed to end the season on a hot streak and this would be a good win mixed in with some lesser ones against Mizzou and SCAR. Barring a first-inning meltdown, Florida should be able to claw their way through this one.

Prediction: Gators win, 4-3

