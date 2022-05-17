ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Game Preview: Florida baseball prepares to clash with FSU in final midweek game

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rM02K_0fgyc98400

Florida baseball’s final series of the regular season against South Carolina kicks off over the weekend, but there’s one more midweek game to play before the Gators can begin to focus on the Gamecocks. Florida State travels to Condron Family Ballpark on Tuesday for a rescheduled game against UF that was originally supposed to take place on March 15.

The Gators took game one of the series at a neutral site in Jacksonville by a score of 6-3, and FSU took game two on April 12 in Tallahassee, 5-0. The rubber match comes at a time when Florida has found its groove again, but that could disappear quickly with the wrong guy on the mound. Nick Pogue’s four-run first halted all momentum gained going into the last game between these two.

It should be a big day for the bullpen regardless of who starts. At least, that’s how midweek games have gone all year for the Gators, so there’s little reason to expect a change now.

Wyatt Langford, BT Riopelle and Sterlin Thompson continue to be a force at the top of the order, but Jud Fabian is struggling, especially against the Southeastern Conference. He’s hitless through seven at-bats against the ‘Noles this year, but he has managed to draw a pair of walks and scored once.

If UF wants to make a deep run in the postseason, they’ll need Fabian’s bat to do more than just hit for power. This could be the breakout game to do it as it’s likely his last opportunity to get the best of FSU.

Projected Starting Lineup

C B.T. Riopelle

1B Kendrick Calilao

2B Colby Halter

3B Deric Fabian

SS Josh Rivera

LF Wyatt Langford

CF Jud Fabian

RF Sterlin Thompson

Probable Starters:

Team Pitcher Record ERA

FSU TBA TBA TBA

FLORIDA TBA TBA TBA

NOTES: It’s unknown right now who will start for either club, but Nick Pogue and Garrett Milchin have gotten starts in the past against FSU. Pogue got the start on Sunday, so it’s likely he’ll be kept on the bench to rest. Tyler Nesbitt is another option to go with, but it should be a heavy bullpen day regardless of the starter.

Series History

OVERALL 123-131-1

AT HOME 65-51

AWAY 43-69-1

NEUTRAL 15-11

NOTES: The home team typically wins these games, so Florida is at an advantage against its in-state rival on Tuesday. FSU has won three of the last five games but hasn’t won in Gainesville since 2020.

Follow the Action

TUESDAY (7 p.m. EDT)

* Watch links go directly to game feed

Prediction

It feels dangerous to pick the Gators here by any sizeable margin with question marks on the mound for both teams. That said, Florida needed to end the season on a hot streak and this would be a good win mixed in with some lesser ones against Mizzou and SCAR. Barring a first-inning meltdown, Florida should be able to claw their way through this one.

Prediction: Gators win, 4-3

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Florida tops FSU on Thompson’s walk-off blast, 7-5, earns season series win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Strerlin Thompson cranked a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, giving Florida a 7-5 win and a season series victory over rival Florida State on Tuesday at Condron Ballpark. The homer was the second game-ender by a Gator to beat the Seminoles in as many years. Kendrick Calilao blasted a walk-off homer in the 10th inning to win last season’s home matchup.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin softball: Gainesville Regional primer

The Wisconsin Badgers softball team is getting ready for their opening game of the NCAA Tournament against Georgia Tech at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday at 1 p.m. CT (ESPNU), so we thought it would be a good idea to compile some information on the Yellow Jackets. While doing that it struck us...why don’t we also compile some info on the Gators and the Golden Griffins, whom the Badgers may play in the double-elimination opening round of the tourney.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Jacksonville, FL
College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
State
South Carolina State
WCJB

What to Expect This Hurricane Season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Municipal Electric Association is hosting a hurricane and storm preparedness forum. It will be at the Hilton UF Gainesville Conference Center. The event will feature Deputy State Meteorologist Michael Spagnolo. It starts at 1 p.m. and will end at 1:45 p.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 5.18.22: I’m on a Boat

In Duval, they’re voting with boat flags. Years back, flotillas honoring then-President Donald Trump were all the rage — at least among the aquatic elements of the right-wing. Now?. The boaters may be redirecting their backing — if an open call for watercraft from the Republican Party of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

North-Central Florida based bank gets bought out

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A longtime bank headquartered in north-central Florida is being taken over. Drummond Community Bank, headquartered in Chiefland, is being acquired by Seacoast Banking Corporation. Executives Luther and Gray Drummond will remain with the new company. No word what will happen to employees of the 18 Drummond...
CHIEFLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jud Fabian
click orlando

Volusia County sheriff comments on ‘red flag’ laws in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the Buffalo shooting this past weekend, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood spoke out in support of ‘red flag’ laws in Florida, stating that they’ve helped him in preventing crimes during his time in law enforcement. ‘Red flag’ laws allow law enforcement...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville members learned Gun Safety at local event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two instructors spoke about ways women can protect themselves in dangerous situations. Defense instructor Ben Zaharias says since women have smaller body frames than men it is imperative they know multiple defense tactics. Zaharias told TV20, “Women have a lot more things going on than men...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wogx.com

SpaceX to launch next batch of Starlink satellites from Florida on Wednesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is getting ready to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast on Wednesday. A Falcon 9 rocket will carry the satellites into orbit at 6:59 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center. The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Game One#College Baseball#Condron Family Ballpark
WCJB

Local Pastor hosts Prayer Breakfast in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association is having a Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18th. The breakfast will take place at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. The purpose of the gathering is to care for local, elected officials and the local community. To attend,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Santa Fe High School valedictorian and salutatorian follow in their siblings’ footsteps

At Santa Fe High School, being at the top of their graduating classes is a family affair—or rather, a ‘families’ affair—for two current and two past students. Rylie Tam has been named the school’s 2022 valedictorian, while Megan Walls is this year’s salutatorian. Earning those tops spots is certainly a significant achievement. But what makes them even more noteworthy is that just two years ago, Rylie’s older brother Ethan was the school’s valedictorian, while Megan’s sister Lacey was the salutatorian.
SANTA FE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wholesale club coming to River City Marketplace

A wholesale club will replace the Regal River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville, according to the shopping center owner. In its first-quarter report to investors May 4, shopping center owner RPT Realty said it signed a 103,000-square-foot wholesale club to replace the movie theater. The Regal remains open and the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

M3 Wake Research Acquires Multi-specialty Research Associates

M3 Wake Research announces the acquisition of Multi-specialty Research Associates (MSRA) in Lake City, Florida. This acquisition expands Wake Research's coverage of clinical research populations in the United States and encompasses communities at 23 locations across eight states. Read more about the acquisition here.
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FSU
Jacksonville Daily Record

City issues permit for First Coast Energy’s new headquarters

The city issued a permit May 17 for First Coast Energy L.L.P., the parent company of the Daily’s convenience store chain, to renovate and move into its new Southside headquarters at 6867 Southpoint Drive N. Dav-Lin Interior Contractors Inc. is the contractor for the $2.16 million project to renovate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alford resigns from Alachua County commission

Alachua County Commissioner Mary Alford resigned on Monday in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, citing a challenging few years and recent family deaths. The resignation took effect at 10 a.m. on Monday with 30 months left on Alford’s term. Her resignation also came on the heels of a report by The Gainesville Sun that Alford lives outside her district.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Lightning strike sends at least 1 to hospital in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person was rushed to a hospital for treatment following a lightning strike Monday afternoon. That person’s condition was unknown. It happened on Southeast County Road 245, southeast of Lake City. Columbia County Emergency Management...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy