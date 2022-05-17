Kids and Missing Teeth—What Every Parent Should Know

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m currently pregnant with my first kid. Hooray! I’m a first-time parent and I haven’t spent very much time with young kids (or even older kids) at all, so I have a lot of learning before my baby is born, but my question today is a practical one. My sister, who lives across the country from me, is getting married when the baby will be about 6 months old, and has made it clear that children are not invited to the wedding. Planning is in full force, and I’ve been asked to play a huge role in the wedding (think officiant-level), which I’m really honored by and want to be able to do. However, I need to be realistic about whether I can commit to this. Can a 6-month-old baby fly across the country and then stay with a babysitter who they’ve never met for the length of a wedding? Asking family to care for the baby isn’t an option (they’ll all be at the wedding). I’m assuming people with 6-month-old babies go to events without their babies all the time—the tricky part for me is imagining doing it in another city. Can it be done?

