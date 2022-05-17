ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids and Missing Teeth—What Every Parent Should Know

By Lynda Lin Grigsby
When he was younger, Dylan Cuffin noticed his friends were all losing teeth, but he was not. Then his parents laid it out for him: he didn't have 14 permanent teeth. At first, he felt confused. "I didn't know if it was my fault," says Cuffin, 21, of Midlothian,...

US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
The nonuplets just turned 1! See how the 9 babies are doing today

The world’s only living nonuplets — that is, nine babies from the same birth — are thriving and reaching their milestones, according to their father. "They’re all crawling now. Some are sitting up and can even walk if they hold on to something," Abdelkader Arby, the children’s father, told BBC Afrique in an exclusive interview published on the nonuplets' first birthday on Wednesday.
StaceyNHerrera

Woman refuses to grant "sleep divorce" to snoring husband

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once worked with a woman married to a man who snored. She would arrive at work every day looking worn out and tired due to her husband’s chronic snoring. The lack of sleep started to affect her work performance, plus she was agitated and irritable because she was exhausted all the time.
Gillian Sisley

Mom Refuses to Let Husband 'Bond' with Baby

Is there ever a justifiable reason to deny a father access to their child?. Having a baby is a massive milestone, and is usually a very exciting time for a couple. However, if the couple has radically different parenting styles or isn’t on the same page, raising a kid together can get pretty tricky.
Parents Magazine

Why Finding the Reason Behind SIDS Means So Much to Me

Trigger warning: infant loss. I'm unsure what I expected to see in the news last week while scrolling through my phone and sipping my morning coffee. However, I can attest that it certainly wasn't a groundbreaking study that could pinpoint the cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). But there it was, garnering substantial attention across various news channels: "World first breakthrough could prevent SIDS." Finally, something worth celebrating.
Upworthy

Father builds $35m theme park for daughter with special needs, it's free for people with disabilities

Gordon Hartman was heartbroken as he watched his 12-year-old daughter unable to make friends at a swimming pool during a family vacation. His daughter Morgan is autistic and was born with cognitive and physical special needs. He started a search for an inclusive public place that would be fun for everyone. When he found no such place, he decided to build one himself. That's how he started Morgan’s Wonderland, an ultra-accessible theme park in San Antonio, Texas. It's a place for everyone, where people with and without disabilities can come together for fun and a better understanding of one another.
Slate

My Sister Won’t Allow Kids at Her Wedding—Not Even My Baby

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m currently pregnant with my first kid. Hooray! I’m a first-time parent and I haven’t spent very much time with young kids (or even older kids) at all, so I have a lot of learning before my baby is born, but my question today is a practical one. My sister, who lives across the country from me, is getting married when the baby will be about 6 months old, and has made it clear that children are not invited to the wedding. Planning is in full force, and I’ve been asked to play a huge role in the wedding (think officiant-level), which I’m really honored by and want to be able to do. However, I need to be realistic about whether I can commit to this. Can a 6-month-old baby fly across the country and then stay with a babysitter who they’ve never met for the length of a wedding? Asking family to care for the baby isn’t an option (they’ll all be at the wedding). I’m assuming people with 6-month-old babies go to events without their babies all the time—the tricky part for me is imagining doing it in another city. Can it be done?
