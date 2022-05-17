Canon EOS R10 news, rumors and what we want to see

Look at the world a little closer with the DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone. Weighing under 249g, it’s super lightweight and portable and, best of all, doesn’t require registration in most countries. Plus, its foldable design enables you to take it virtually everywhere with ease. Moreover, this DJI lightweight camera drone includes forward, backward, and downward vision sensors and can avoid obstacles in complicated environments. This portable camera drone also records at up to 4K or 60 fps. And the 1/1.3″ sensor features dual-native ISO. Furthermore, it boasts an array of intelligent features to perfect your outcomes. In particular, tools like FocusTrack, MasterShots, and Timelapse take your shoots to new heights. Finally, enjoy an extended flight time of up to 34 minutes and up to 25 km flight distance to cover your aerial photography needs.
Comments / 0