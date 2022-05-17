ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, IA

Nevada Journal sports round-up: Nevada track teams qualify for state in six events

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OD2jD_0fgybXwo00

The Nevada track teams combined to qualify for state in six events following the Class 3A state qualifying meet in Gilbert May 12.

The Cub boys are headed to state in four events and the girls are going in two. Colo-NESCO is sending one athlete to Drake Stadium in Des Moines after qualifying at the 1A qualifying meet in Earlham.

Nevada's Drew Robinson also achieved a big milestone in boys soccer and the Cub girls soccer team scored victories over Grinnell and Greene County.

The Nevada boys golf team placed sixth at the 3A sectional meet held at the Ballard Golf and Country Club with an 18-hole score of 352. The Cub girls golfers won the South Tama Invitational Monday at the Tama Toledo Country Club and the girls tennis team fell to Fort Dodge St. Edmond by a 5-0 score in the 1A play-in round Saturday at Grinnell.

Here is what we learned from a busy week of competition:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RP9ww_0fgybXwo00

Caeden DaSilva dominates at Gilbert

Nevada senior Caeden DaSilva qualified automatically for state in two events for the Cub boys track team at the 3A qualifying meet in Gilbert. He won both the 100 and 200 dash events with respective times of 11.61 and 22.72.

“It’s awesome,” DaSilva said. “I love running at state. I get to go back there another year. It’s going to be fun.”

DaSilva will attempt to place at state in the 100. He wants to win the 200 after placing third a year ago.

“I’ve been trying to do it for four years,” DaSilva said. “This is my last chance. I better make it count.”

DaSilva will also run the 4x200 one more time at state. The Cub team of Billy Gibbons, Karter Beving, Caleb Kooiker and DaSilva qualified on time, ranking 20th among 3A qualifying teams with a time of 1:32.35.

The Nevada boys 4x800 team also automatically advanced to state. The Cub team of Carter Holland, Rhett Harter, Brian Rohde and Nick Frideres clocked in at 8:40.99 to place second behind Humboldt's 8:36.84 at the qualifying meet.

“I knew we could be either second or third,” Frideres said. “We were in second when I got (the baton), so I knew I had to go out hard.”

The Cub 4x800 is ranked 24th in 3A heading into state.

Kenny Cutler returns to state for Colo-NESCO

Colo-NESCO senior Kenny Cutler is headed back to state in the 1A 400 hurdles. He placed sixth at state in the event a year ago.

Cutler had to sit the event out at the Iowa Star Conference meet due to a back injury. But he rebounded to place first at the 1A qualifying meet in Earlham.

"After injuring his back at conference and not running the lows he was able to go to PT and rest it," Colo-NESCO head coach Tony Stalzer said. "He did a great job of getting himself back to where he could compete. He ran a great race."

Cutler's winning time at the Earlham qualifying meet was 55.45. He ranks fourth among all 1A qualifiers behind Lisbon's Kole Becker (54.07), Bellevue's Alex Pitts (54.77) and North Cedar's Jaxon Sandler (55.15).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okroK_0fgybXwo00

Cub girls pull off shocker in shuttle hurdle

The Nevada girls didn't enter the Gilbert qualifying meet seeded very high in the shuttle hurdle relay.

But the Cubs turned a lot of heads by placing second behind North Polk.

“We never expected to qualify in this,” Nevada junior Lily Goos said. “It was our worst relay coming in and yet here we are.”

Kylie Taylor and Abigail French got the baton to Goos in good position and then the Cubs received a strong anchor leg from Shelbi Hazlitt to finish in 1:13.07.

“Last year we missed by three-tenths of a second,” Hazlitt said. “This was a big gut check. We were ready to show up today.”

North Polk's winning time was 1:11.56.

The Nevada girls also automatically qualified in the distance medley. Taylor, Stefany Riera Ramones, Madalyn Gibson and Tori Meinecke clocked in at 4:34.29 to trail only North Polk's 4:25.56.

The Nevada girls enter state ranked 24th in both events.

Drew Robinson sets Nevada record in boys soccer

Robinson scored 3 goals and dished out 2 assists for the Nevada boys soccer team in a 6-1 victory at Grinnell May 12.

Robinson also scored both Cub goals in a 3-2 overtime loss at Greene County May 10. Robinson currently has 26 goals, easily topping Nevada's old single season record of 21.

Sam Betting added 2 goals and 3 assists in the victory over Grinnell. Kent Sponseller had 1 goal and assist apiece and Kaden Weber, Dylan Fritz and Edgar Cabrera each had a hand in an assist to help the Cubs improve to 12-6 with the victory.

In the loss to Greene County Cabrera had 2 assists and Owen Freeman made 4 saves at keeper.

Nevada girls pound Greene County

A Nevada girls soccer team ranked fifth in the final IGHSAU 1A rankings ended the regular season splitting two games at the Nevada Invitational Saturday in Nevada.

The Cub girls defeated Grinnell by a 3-0 score and fell to second-ranked Des Moines Christian, 2-1. Statistics for the tournament were not available at press time.

The Nevada girls hammered Greene County by a 12-0 score May 10 at Nevada. The Cubs scored all 12 goals in the first half to end the game early on account of the mercy rule.

Mayzi Weig and Alexandria Arnaud both had 3 goals and 1 assist for Nevada against Greene County. Tessa Borwick added 2 goals and assists apiece.

Savannah Skaggs chipped in 1 goal and assist apiece and Lynze Geerdes, Aubrey Thompson and Avery Anderson each scored 1 goal against the Rams. Tori Meinecke dished out 2 assists and Isabelle Nelson handed out 1.

The Cub girls ended the regular season with a 9-6 record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uV9mz_0fgybXwo00

Nevada boys golf team made strides in 2022

The Nevada boys golf team saw its season come to a close at the sectional meet.

Nevada finished five strokes behind North Polk's fifth-place score of 347.

"We did OK," Nevada head coach Michael Davidson said. "We had a couple of rough holes here and there, but I thought we hit the ball pretty well."

Kyle Kingsbury led Nevada with an 81. Karter Beving shot an 85 and William Carsrud, Christian Hawbaker and Easton Gray each finished with a 93.

Even though the season ended sooner than the Cubs wanted, they still made progress from a year ago.

"We started off the year with some higher scores, but they worked pretty hard and we definitely saw our scores drop during the season," Davidson said. "They improved on being able to come back after some rough rounds. I'm looking forward to next year."

Defending 3A state champion Gilbert won the meet with a 292. The Tigers' Joey Currans and Brock Snyder each shot a one-under-par 71 to tie for medalist honors.

Nevada girls dominate STC Invite

The Nevada girls golf team made short work fo the competition at the South Tama Invitational.

The Cubs shot a 375 over 18 holes to win the meet by 30 strokes over Benton Community.

Olivia Axmear was medalist for the Cubs with an 85. Bridget Cahill shot an 86 to take medalist runner-up.

Reagan Schmidt placed ninth and McKinley Spaid tied for 10th individually to round out the scoring for Nevada. Schmidt carded a 101 and Spaid a 103.

Cubs no match for Gaels in girls tennis

The Nevada girls tennis team suffered a 5-0 loss to Fort Dodge St. Emond in the play-in round of the 1A regionals Saturday in Grinnell.

The Cubs lost all five matches in singles play. The meet was called after singles competition as St. Edmond had achieved the necessary win total to pick up the win before doubles play could start.

Nevada finished the season with a 2-5 record.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Nevada Journal sports round-up: Nevada track teams qualify for state in six events

Comments / 0

Related
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State adds three to 2022 football roster

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced today the addition of three players to his roster. The three players will be eligible to compete in 2022. The additions include transfer wide receiver Dimitri Stanley and junior college defensive backs Blake Thompson and Treyveon McGee. Stanley,...
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Coming to Two Iowa Cities

The hit game show will be coming to an Iowa town near you very soon. A beloved game show is hitting the road in the near future. 'Wheel of Fortune' is currently in its 39th season with longtime host Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Fans of one of the longest-running syndicated shows in television history are about to embark on a whole new frontier.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Walleye season is booming in Iowa

It's prime walleye season in Iowa. Did you know the magic doesn't start in the state's rivers, but rather, in giant fish lava lamps?Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is busy hatching an astounding 145 million walleyes and stocking them into the state's waters this year.Most of those will be sac fry. But they're also raising around 700,000 two-inch fish and 400,000 seven-inch fish.State of play: The number of naturally spawning walleye in Iowa is low, but they're one of the most popular fish for anglers to catch, said Joe Larscheid, the department's chief of fisheries. That's...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, IA
State
Nevada State
City
Grinnell, IA
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Humboldt, IA
Nevada, IA
Sports
City
Earlham, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Nevada, IA
Government
Gilbert, IA
Sports
City
Gilbert, IA
kmaland.com

Drake men's hoops land D2 transfer

(Des Moines) -- The Drake men’s basketball program landed a commitment from transfer Eric Northweather on Wednesday. Northweather comes to Drake from Division II Truman State. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 10.1 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and shot 59.7 percent from the field for the Bulldogs. Northweather...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

DNR Investigating Brown-Orange Creek Water In Eddyville, Iowa

(Eddyville, IA) -- Environmental specialists with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are working to identify the source of discolored water in Palestine Creek near Eddyville, southeast of Des Moines. The DNR Washington field office received two complaints Monday about brownish-orange water flowing into the creek from underground tile lines....
EDDYVILLE, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

17 Iowa dog breeders are ranked among the worst in the nation

Dogs at an Iowa breeding facility run by Daniel Gingerich, formerly of Seymour, Iowa, before his license was revoked last year by federal officials. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.) An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone...
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Have You Seen This Giant ‘Spaceship House’ in Iowa?

It's the most unique home in the Hawkeye State, and you'll never guess where you can find it. This place looks more like it would be the home of The Jetsons, not someone from Iowa. But its odd look serves a very specific purpose. [brandedapppromo. Who Built This Spaceship House?
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Cutler
Person
Drew Robinson
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Des Moines architect buys building on Grand Avenue

BTB Cooperative, located in Carroll, paid HRH Cooperative $1.3 million for property at 4755 Parkridge Ave. in Pleasant Hill, records show. The property includes a 19,427-square-foot, one-story structure built in 1976. A continuing care facility is located in the building. The property is valued at $993,000. The transaction was recorded May 2.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal working to keep minority teachers in rural schools

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KTVO) — An Ottumwa elementary principal is working to help keep minority teachers in rural schools. KTVO-TV reports Jeff Hendred, a principal at Liberty Elementary, said he noticed that many minorities left the Ottumwa community and didn't come back, leading him to find out why. He says...
OTTUMWA, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Otz breaks down Osunniyi’s fit with Cyclones on both ends of the floor

Mar 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Osun Osunniyi (21) moves to the basket against the Louisiana State Tigers during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports. Game changer. That’s been...
AMES, IA
WHO 13

What an Iowa court ruling means for future school mask rules

DES MOINES, Iowa — School districts in Iowa will still not be able to issue districtwide mask mandates, according to a court ruling this week. On Monday the U.S. 8th Circuit Court ruled on the lawsuit filed against Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Ann Lebo, the Director of the Iowa Department of Education. The state […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Round Up#Rams#Nevada Journal#Colo Nesco
ktvo.com

UPDATE: Southeast Iowa fugitive captured

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — UPDATE: A wanted southeast Iowa fugitive has now been captured. The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said David Boley was arrested at his wife's home in Centerville at approximately 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office carried out a search warrant at the home of Cristina Boley...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Iowans Are Great at NOT Falling for This Scam

No one should ever fall for a scam. After the 2020 derecho, there were plenty of cruel opportunists who descended on Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities, preying on people in need. These are the types of scams we're often warned to try hard to avoid. But another type of scam...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines may mask back up, mayor says

Des Moines may reinstate a mask policy if cases continue to escalate, Mayor Frank Cownie warned during a council work session Tuesday.Driving the news: Iowa averaged around 505 new COVID cases per day in the last week, according to The New York Times tracker. That's more than double the average two weeks ago. Deaths in that time have increased by 16%, with a daily average of three, as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations are averaging 132 a day, up 55%.Zoom in: Polk County reported a seven-day average of 105 new cases on Tuesday, up by 159% from two weeks ago.Flashback: The latest...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

American Idol Finalist Grew Up Just a Few Hours From Cedar Rapids

As you're probably aware, there has been a ton of talent coming out of Iowa over the years. Some Iowa natives include Ashton Kutcher, Jason Momoa, and the list goes on. Even American Idol season 16 winner Maddie Poppe is from Clarksville, Iowa. With all of this talent oozing out of the state it's no surprise that some of that talent would spread to our surrounding areas.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: 43 headstones damaged at rural Iowa cemetery

SULLY, Iowa — Jasper County deputies are looking for the person who damaged dozens of headstones. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the damage on Facebook. Investigators say it happened last week at the Bethany Cemetery south of Sully. Deputies said 43 headstones were vandalized. The damage...
SULLY, IA
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

353
Followers
578
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy