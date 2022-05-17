Jacksonville State's Magee suffers heart attack

Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee has suffered a heart attack, and two separate sources confirmed it's serious.

Magee, 59, is at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.

Magee, a former NFL tight end with the Tampa Bay Bucs, was an assistant coach under Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. He also was tight ends coach at Ole Miss in 2019 when Rodriguez was offensive coordinator for the Rebels.

He joined Rodriguez's staff at Jacksonville State in December 2021 after Rodriguez was hired as the Gamecocks' head coach.

Magee ran Rodriguez's attack at West Virginia in 2005-06, Michigan in 2008-10 and Arizona in 2012-17. He also was Pittsburgh's co-offensive coordinator in 2011 and New Mexico's offensive coordinator in 2018.

He was in charge of running the spread option offense that multiple published reports credit Rodriguez for popularizing.

Magee was a tight end at Southern University in 1981-84 before spending 1985-88 with the Bucs, where he played for former Alabama head coach Ray Perkins. He caught 114 passes for 1,379 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

After coaching at Tampa (Fla.) Catholic High School in 1990-95, he has been a college coach.

He had stops at South Florida (1996-2000 under Jim Leavitt), West Virginia (2001-07 under Rodriguez), Michigan (2008-10 under Rodriguez), Pittsburgh (2011 under Todd Graham), Arizona (2012-17 under Rodriguez), New Mexico (2018 under Bob Davie), Ole Miss (2019 under Matt Luke) and Duke (2021 under David Cutcliffe).