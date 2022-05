Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With the teenage unemployment rate near a record low, it’s clear that the current strong labor market and lingering effects of the pandemic are drawing many young people into the workforce. While some are forgoing college altogether to take advantage of favorable job opportunities, many are working while pursuing a degree: Education technology provider Everfi surveyed over 18,000 students who took an online course about paying for college, and 56% of them said that they planned to pay at least part of their tuition and expenses by working while in school.

COLLEGES ・ 22 HOURS AGO