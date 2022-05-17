YWCA to move headquarters to Birmingham Place on the South Side

WPXI - Birmingham Place Birmingham Place on Pittsburgh's South Side (Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — YWCA Greater Pittsburgh is heading to the South Side after finalizing the successful sale of its long-time headquarters on Wood Street downtown.

The nonprofit organization has finalized a new lease for 12,356 square feet with Faros Properties at Birmingham Place, according to an announcement by JLL, which represented the YWCA in both the sale of its building and its new office lease.

YWCA expects to move into the new building that fronts onto East Carson Street near the Birmingham Bridge in 2023.

