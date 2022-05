The first-ever Hip-Hop Health Fair is coming to the Fox Valley on Saturday. Hosted by People of Progression, the event will feature music by DJ Swoop and free food catered by Jerk Joint owner Tasha Banks. Free food boxes and teddy bears will be given away. Free COVID vaccines and boosters will be available, along with free workouts, blood pressure screening and more. Also on hand will be current and former college athletic players and coaches, as well as former USA Men’s National Team and Marquette University soccer star Hayden Knight.

