Will the Apple Watch Series 8 bring enough improvements to tempt shoppers?. Apple’s formula doesn’t leave much room for out-of-the-box thinking. Each new generation of Apple Watch tends to look, cost, and function essentially the same as the year before. However, the company consistently makes improvements large and small, and we anticipate the Series 8 to be much the same. From a rumored low-power mode to a possible rugged model, there is plenty to keep an eye out for in the coming months. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the Apple Watch Series 8 so far, and run down some of the features that we hope to see.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO