On May 17, 2022, at 7:29 a.m., the Amite City Police Department responded to the 500 block of North First Street in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. The resident, observed a black male juvenile at the passenger side of the homeowner’s vehicle with the door open. When the suspect saw the resident coming outside, the suspect fled towards the Tangipahoa Parish Fair grounds then into a wooded area.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO