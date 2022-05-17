ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Need Your Help Finding a Missing Girl

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice seek the public’s help to locate Jaynelle Moshey, age 12. Jaynelle was last seen...

wtam.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Chilling video shows stranger abducting three-month-old baby while grandmother unpacked groceries

Chilling video purportedly shows the moment a man abducted a baby boy from an apartment in California while the child’s grandmother was unloading groceries. According to San Jose police, the stranger, who the family has since said they do not recognise after viewing the video, entered the San Jose home at 1pm Monday and left with the three-month-old child, Brandon Cuellar.In the surveillance footage released by the police, the man can be seen brazenly walking down the sidewalk while carrying a black baby carrier with a white blanket poking out.“The baby was wearing a white onesie with dinosaurs on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home, mother arrested

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.Paramedics pronounced the children dead and police in a statement said they ranged in age from 8 to 12.Police did not disclose information about how investigators believe the children were killed. The victims were two boys and a girl, Los Angeles County Department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Suspect in Utah campsite slayings killed himself

Months after a newlywed couple was shot to death at a Utah campsite, police on Wednesday publicly identified a suspect for the first time and said the man has since killed himself. Adam Pinkusiewicz confessed to killing the two women before his death, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He used to work at the same McDonald’s restaurant as Crystal Turner, 38, who was gunned down along with her wife, Kylen Schulte, 24. They were found dead Aug. 18 near Moab, a tourist town known for its sweeping desert landscapes. They were camping in the South...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy