Baby formula is a vital ingredient in ensuring that mothers are able to feed their babies and the shortage is causing parents to seek desperate measures as the months wear on. According to reportsobtained from data tracking companies the supply of formula stock is down by at least 43%, which is less than half of what's typically available at facilities across the country. This is in part due to a recent recall by a division of Abbott Laboratories, one of the top manufacturers across the United States. The news led to a halt in production creating a ripple effect for stores, pharmacies, hospitals, and federal agencies that would normally have amply amounts. In addition, to the recall, there have been major supply chain issues serving to exacerbate the problem.

3 DAYS AGO