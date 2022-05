Welcome to the 432nd edition of Android Apps Weekly. Welcome to the 432nd edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Netflix is speeding up its ad-supported plan and blocking password sharing. It may unveil the changes sometime in late 2022. The report stemmed from a memo to employees about Netflix doing exactly that. Netflix seems to be reacting to the massive loss of subscribers and is trying to find ways to get people back. Of course, streaming fatigue is a thing and Netflix still can’t figure out that one.

