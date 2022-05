People interested in attending all or part of the once in a lifetime celebration of Hancock’s 150th anniversary year are encouraged to “Save the date.” Hancock City Clerk Jodi Bedel gave the Hancock city council a brief overview of the ongoing plans for the celebration which will coincide with Hancock’s annual July 4th celebration. The dates to save will be from Friday, July 1 – Monday, July 4. There will be lots of activities on each of these days with more plans being made almost daily.

