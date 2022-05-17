ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katherine Mann receives Eric Cash Memorial Award at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smeYV_0fgyYjh100
Katherine Mann, left, received a plaque and a check for $250 from Erin Campbell as the first recipient of ABAC’s Eric Cash Memorial Writing and Communication Award. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Katherine Mann from Milner recently received the inaugural Eric Cash Memorial Writing and Communication Award at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Cash, who passed away in 2010, was a much-loved professor of English and journalism and advisor for the ABAC student media program. The annual award comes with a plaque and a check for $250.

Mann was one of three senior Writing and Communication majors who were nominated for the award based on academic performance, evidence of campus involvement, proof of intellectual curiosity, and the “Cash Factor.”

Erin Campbell, an ABAC English professor and Cash’s widow, presented the award and explained that “the ‘Cash Factor’ is perhaps one of the most important parts of this award, as it embodies quality of character, intellectual honesty, empathy with peers and professors, exceptional work ethic, courage, persistence in scholarly projects, and volunteerism. These qualities describe Eric Cash.”

Mann said winning the award was “a surprise and a blessing.”

“It was made even more special by what Dr. Campbell had to say about Eric Cash,” Mann said. “I didn’t get the chance to meet him, but I wish I had. I am truly honored.

“ABAC has given me so much and opened so many doors. The Writing and Communication program is filled with so many wonderful people, and they all want you to succeed. I didn’t ever think I’d receive the kind of support coming to college that I’ve been given at ABAC.”

Cash taught English and journalism at ABAC and, as Campbell said, “devoted himself to all aspects of the job.” He unified The Stallion newspaper, WPLH radio station, Stallion TV, which Cash created, and the literary magazine Pegasus under the umbrella of ABAC Student Media, which he directed.

The Eric Cash Memorial Writing and Communication Award was established with an anonymous donation to the ABAC Foundation and will be awarded annually. Anyone wishing to contribute to the award may do so by contacting Chief Development Officer Deidre Martin at dmartin@abac.edu.

ABAC offers a bachelor’s degree in Writing and Communication. Anyone interested in more information about ABAC’s Writing and Communication degree can contact Wendy Harrison at wharrison@abac.edu or call (229) 391-4962.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

