ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse and Hollywood Undead coming to Little Rock in August

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZHzY_0fgyYioI00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Modern rock icons Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse have announced that they are teaming for a summer tour and will be coming to First Security Amphitheater on August 30.

The Rockzilla Summer Tour will also feature special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

The Black Crowes to shake their money maker at First Security Ampitheater in Little Rock this summer

This is part of a busy summer and fall lineup at the amphitheater which also features concerts from ZZ Top, Willie Nelson, The Black Crowes and more.

VIP tickets and pre-sales for the Rockzilla Tour will go on-sale at 11am Tuesday with tickets going on-sale to the general public Friday May 20 at 10 a.m.

As live music is still making its comeback across the country, the band’s frontman Jacoby Shaddix is grateful to be back on the road again.

“We’re thrilled to bring an absolutely packed line up – an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer,” Shaddix shared. “We haven’t been to some of these cities in a long time…Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!”

ZZ Top to make a tour stop at Little Rock First Security Amphitheater

For more information, visit Ticketmaster or First Security Amphitheater , also keep up with everything happening in the Natural State with our Local Events calendar .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Little Rock, AR
Entertainment
wbrz.com

Little Rock water tower vandal leaves interesting mark on Johnny Cash mural

LITTLE ROCK - A water tower in the town where Johnny Cash was born was shot May 11, leading to an interesting leak on the mural painted on its side. Residents of the small town just south of Little Rock thought the leak was due to routine overflow, but as the sun rose, the vandalism became clear. The vandal had shot the water tower in the groin area of the Jonny Cash mural.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacoby Shaddix
Person
Willie Nelson
talkbusiness.net

J&S Italian Villa in Hot Springs gets new owners, upgrades

Jeannie and Saddiq Mir have purchased J&S Italian Villa in Hot Springs and the couple have plans to improve the interior and menu. The restaurant is located at 4332 Central Avenue in Hot Springs and has been in operation for over 20 years. Saddiq Mir is a hospitality industry veteran...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
searktoday.com

2022 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival

The main events of the 66th Annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival will be held June 10-11 in Warren. Scheduled entertainers include Boots Bailey & the Boys, the Friday night headliner; Mary Heather Hickman, the Saturday opening act; and David Lee Murphy, the Saturday night headliner. Other festival activities and events will be held the days preceding festival weekend. The schedule of events (as of May 17) is below.
WARREN, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling In Reverse#Hollywood Undead#The Rockzilla Summer Tour#The Black Crowes#The Rockzilla Tour#Ticketmaster#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KATV

Black Pilots of America to host the return of 'Operation Skyhook' in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After a two-year absence, the Black Pilots of America will return to Pine Bluff, Arkansas with their Memorial Day Fly-In, "Operation Skyhook." Member chapters will fly in from across the United States to historic Grider Field at Pine Bluff Regional Airport for a weekend of fun, aviation comradery, and serious flying competition.
PINE BLUFF, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy