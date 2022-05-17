Area Solid Waste Management Districts Receive Community Recycling Grants

Residents should have multiple ways to receive alerts/warnings. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Ripley County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and Ripley County Fire Chiefs Association wants to remind residents about the importance of family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. Emergency preparedness is everyone’s responsibility and residents of Ripley County are encouraged to prepare their homes, businesses, and communities for any type of emergency. People are encouraged to take important steps like getting an emergency supply kit, making a family emergency plan, being informed about the different emergencies that may affect them, as well as taking the necessary steps to get trained and become engaged in community preparedness and response efforts.

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO