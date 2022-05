Last Tuesday, the Greensville County School Board unanimously approved a plan to install a new playground courtesy of the Community Health Action Team and Greensville County. The playground is the second in the community spearheaded by CHAT. The first was installed three years ago at the Veterans Memorial Park-Meherrin River Trail site in a dual effort with the City of Emporia. The new playground will be erected near the high school track by the tennis courts.

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO