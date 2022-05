ABILENE, Texas — The Mesquite Heat Fire has devastated nearly 1,500 acres of land in View, Texas, just south of Abilene. As of 6:36 a.m., Wednesday May 18, the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information updated the containment of the fire on social media. The fire is reported to have spread an estimated 1,500 acres and is now 10% contained. Crews continued work overnight, but there is slow progress to increase containment due to terrain and vegetation in the area.

ABILENE, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO