Steve-O coming to Charleston Civic Center in July

By Amanda Barber
WVNS
 2 days ago

Charleston, WV (WOWK) — Steve-O, JACKASS star, comedian and author, will make a tour stop at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Summer 2022.

Outback Presents and Steve-O will bring “The Bucket List Tour” to The Theater in the Convention Center on Saturday, July 16.

The multimedia comedy show will feature wild stunts and acts. The show is for adult audiences only (18 years old and above).

“Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them.”

Outback Presents
RELATED: Carrie Underwood tour coming to Charleston in February 2023

Steve-O’s tour will also make another West Virginia stop in Wheeling prior to the Charleston show. The Wheeling show will be at the West Virginia Capitol Theatre on July 14.

Tickets are on sale now — visit Ticketmaster or the Coliseum Box Office to purchase tickets. Visit Steve-O’s website to learn about the tour or view other stops.

Editor’s note: At this time, Steve-O’s website has not been updated to show the new tour dates that include Wheeling and Charleston. Tickets will also be available for purchase on the website when it is updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

